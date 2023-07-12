Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Bollywood News

From Big B to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood actors who were seriously injured on a film set

We hear the news about some actor or the other getting injured while filming every now and then.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors getting injured on the sets of their films is not new. We hear the news about some actor or the other getting injured while filming every now and then. There are several Bollywood actors who have also faced severe injuries on sets. Today, we take a look at such Bollywood actors who were seriously injured themselves on a film set.

Amitabh Bachchan

When it comes to on-set injuries, the first incident that corps up in our heads is megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s severe injury on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. The actor was punched by his co-star Puneet Issar when he mistimed a jump and suffered injuries. The incident almost took Bachchan’s life. Years later he tweeted: “I was about to die but your prayers kept me alive. This debt I can never repay.” Bachchan was most recently injured on the sets of his forthcoming film Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has suffered multiple injuries during his 30-year-old long-acting career. The actor suffered a serious shoulder injury while he was shooting for the film Dulha Mil Gaya. His other injuries over the years include three broken ribs, a twisted ankle, a broken right toe, a neck injury, a broken backbone, and an injured left knee. He recently suffered an injury in the US while working on an undisclosed project.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan suffered an injury during the shooting of Wanted and Bharat. During Wanted, he injured himself, tearing a ligament in his arm, which lead the superstar to take some time off to get himself treated. The pain from the ligament tear, and from trigeminal neuralgia, a neurological condition that causes sporadic, troubled him throughout the filming of Dabanng.

Akshay Kumar

Though he has proved his mettle in comedy and romance alike, Akshay Kumar is best known as an action star in Bollywood. He has also suffered several on-set injuries in his three-decade-long career. The actor while shooting for Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi suffered a back injury that gives him trouble till today. Kumar sustained severe burns on his leg while performing a stunt for his film Singh Is Bling. The superstar also got injured during the shooting of Kesari and Jolly LLB 2.

John Abraham

John Abraham has been a part of many successful action films. But surprisingly, he suffered an injury on the sets of a comedy film. Yes, while shooting a scene for his 2015 film Welcome Back, the actor was mistakenly hit on his head instead on his shoulder. He was in the hospital for a couple of days.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

