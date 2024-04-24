Frank Field, former Labour minister, dies aged 81

Frank Field served as MP for Birkenhead for 40 years and was prominent in advocating welfare reform throughout his career.

Frank Field briefly served as minister for welfare reform in Tony Blair’s first term. (Photo: X/@frankfieldteam)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former Labour minister Frank Field has passed away at the age of 81, confirmed his family on Wednesday.

“He will be mourned by admirers across politics but above all he will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have enjoyed his laughter and friendship,” a statement from his family read.

Statement from Lord Field of Birkenhead’s family issued by his Parliamentary office: pic.twitter.com/z2jquldEwX — Frank Field (@frankfieldteam) April 24, 2024

Lord Field served as MP for Birkenhead for 40 years and was prominent in advocating welfare reform throughout his career.

He held ministerial positions under Tony Blair and became a member of the House of Lords in 2020.

Following a period of illness, Lord Field passed away in a London care home on Tuesday night, reported the BBC.

His family issued a statement saying, “Frank was an extraordinary individual who spent his life fighting poverty, injustice, and environmental destruction.”

The politician had announced his terminal illness in 2021. He briefly served as minister for welfare reform in Tony Blair’s first term.

Sir Tony Blair paid tribute, acknowledging Field’s integrity, intelligence, and commitment to his beliefs.

Tony Blair's tribute to Frank Field: https://t.co/p38qI0W8gU pic.twitter.com/hdlvkWJEjE — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) April 24, 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Field as a decent, moral, and thoughtful man who contributed greatly to the national debate.

Frank Field was a decent, moral, and thoughtful man. He was a great parliamentarian – he made our politics better and raised the level of national debate in this country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 24, 2024

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Lord Field as someone who dedicated his life to advocating for the most vulnerable in society, calling his death a profound loss.

The death of Lord Frank Field is a profound loss to politics and to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Cl7DHNDXj0 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 24, 2024

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle highlighted Field’s independence and effectiveness in his campaigns against hunger, food poverty, and climate change.

I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Frank Field at this difficult time. Below is my official statement. pic.twitter.com/wBTYrhICYe — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) April 24, 2024

Field, known for his effective backbench work, left the Labour Party in 2018, citing concerns over anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, reported the BBC. He ran as an independent candidate in Birkenhead during the 2019 general election.

In 2020, he became a non-affiliated, crossbench peer and was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2021.