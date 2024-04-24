  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Frank Field, former Labour minister, dies aged 81

Frank Field served as MP for Birkenhead for 40 years and was prominent in advocating welfare reform throughout his career.

Frank Field briefly served as minister for welfare reform in Tony Blair’s first term. (Photo: X/@frankfieldteam)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former Labour minister Frank Field has passed away at the age of 81, confirmed his family on Wednesday.

“He will be mourned by admirers across politics but above all he will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have enjoyed his laughter and friendship,” a statement from his family read.

Lord Field served as MP for Birkenhead for 40 years and was prominent in advocating welfare reform throughout his career.

He held ministerial positions under Tony Blair and became a member of the House of Lords in 2020.

Following a period of illness, Lord Field passed away in a London care home on Tuesday night, reported the BBC.

His family issued a statement saying, “Frank was an extraordinary individual who spent his life fighting poverty, injustice, and environmental destruction.”

The politician had announced his terminal illness in 2021. He briefly served as minister for welfare reform in Tony Blair’s first term.

Sir Tony Blair paid tribute, acknowledging Field’s integrity, intelligence, and commitment to his beliefs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Field as a decent, moral, and thoughtful man who contributed greatly to the national debate.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Lord Field as someone who dedicated his life to advocating for the most vulnerable in society, calling his death a profound loss.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle highlighted Field’s independence and effectiveness in his campaigns against hunger, food poverty, and climate change.

Field, known for his effective backbench work, left the Labour Party in 2018, citing concerns over anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, reported the BBC. He ran as an independent candidate in Birkenhead during the 2019 general election.

In 2020, he became a non-affiliated, crossbench peer and was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2021.

Related Stories

News
Modi attacks Sam Pitroda’s remarks on inheritance tax
News
Asian artist makes it to Turner Prize shortlist
UK
Humza Yousaf faces party rebellion over juryless rape trial plans
UK
Post Office executives accused of using misleading language in Horizon scandal
News
Leicester Temple hosts grand celebration for Lord Hanuman Jayanti
News
Indian American Bhavini Patel loses Pennsylvania primary election
News
Hinduja Group, King’s College London form healthcare partnership
News
Nottingham attacks: Mother criticises police over ‘butchered’ WhatsApp message
UK
Asian teen’s death an accident: Coroner
UK
Travel-acquired malaria: Health agency advises precaution
News
India to receive remaining S-400 missile systems from Russia by next year
News
Sunak pledges to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW