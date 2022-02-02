Website Logo
  Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Fourth man jailed over Coventry stabbing

Pavandeep Daudher was fatally stabbed on his leg at a garage forecourt in Coventry. (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A FOURTH man has been jailed over the killing of a 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a Coventry garage forecourt in March 2020.

Pavandeep Daudher was stabbed on his leg at the BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Holbrooks, Coventry.

In an earlier hearing, Ethan Lilley, 24, of Queen Isobels Avenue, was among four men found guilty of manslaughter, the BBC reported.

Warwick Crown Court sentenced Lilley to be jailed for a total of 14 years.

The forecourt attack was in retaliation after an argument involving Daudher’s friend, Zaakir Challoner, the police said.

Daudher was knocked to the ground and left fatally wounded before Challoner was also stabbed and robbed of his bag and jacket.

On January 13, Jason Cornwall, 35; Riley Kavanagh, 21 and Kane McCarron, 19, all from Coventry, were found guilty of manslaughter.

