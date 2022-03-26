Website Logo
  Saturday, March 26, 2022
Rochdale Crime: Four men jailed following burglary and ‘businessman’ death in Oct’20

(Clockwise) Convicted burglars Saman Ali, Kurdistan Hamid, Ali Karimi and Ahmad Mirza. (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FOUR men have been jailed for their violent burglary attempt in Rochdale(England) more than a year ago that resulted in the death of a businessman.

Ahmad Mirza, of Norris Street in Lincoln, and Blackpool residents Saman Ali and Ali Karimi are sentenced to 11 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and conspiracy to burgle.

Kurdistan Hamid, of Norris Street, will have to undergo imprisonment for 11 years and eight months.

All four convicts are in their thirties.

Businessman Peter Cordwell, 49, had died of a heart attack after trying to protect a storage unit at Collop Gate Farm in Heywood which the burglar struck in October 2020.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Cordwell had rented out the storage units to several businesses in the area.

A gang of around eight men attempted to break into a secure storage container which was later discovered to contain counterfeit cigarettes worth around £800,000.

The gang removed the locked gates into the farm and drove in two vehicles. On being alerted to the break-in, Cordwell drove to the scene in an attempt to thwart the offenders. His son blocked the exit of the unit before he and a security guard were violently attacked. They sought to get into Cordwell’s car, which also came under attack.

Fearing for their lives, Cordwell drove away from the scene. But he suffered a heart attack and died nearby, while the gang fled the scene.

Greater Manchester Police described the offenders as part of a national crime syndicate.

Senior investigation officer Duncan Thorpe of the serious crime division said it was a “burglary gone wrong”.

The offenders formed part of an organised crime group who would sell counterfeit cigarettes, then locate where they were stored by the buyer and steal them back into their possession.

The violence they used towards the victims… shows their ruthless and dangerous mindset,” Thorpe said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

