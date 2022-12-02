Website Logo
  • Friday, December 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Former UK Chancellor Javid to quit at next election

“It has been a decision I have wrestled with for some time, but I have ultimately concluded not to stand again for what would be my fifth election.”

Former UK Health Minister Sajid Javid – Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Former UK Chancellor and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday.

Javid is the most high-profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024.

Javid was first elected to the Parliament in 2010 at the start of the Tory-led coalition government and got his first job on the front bench in 2012 as economic secretary to the Treasury. Over the past 12 years, he has held some of the highest offices of state, including home secretary and chancellor of the exchequer.

He had resigned as chancellor less than three months into the job amid a row with Johnson, later returning to his Cabinet as health secretary in June last year. He also ran for the leadership of the party twice, but lost out to Johnson and then to the latter’s successor Liz Truss.

Born in Rochdale in north-west England, Javid has often spoken of his bus driver father of Pakistani-Punjabi heritage and his working class roots. Before entering politics, he had a successful career in the banking industry.

“After much reflection, I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election,” he said on Twitter.

“Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in.”

– Agencies

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rishi Sunak says racism must be confronted after Buckingham Palace aide controversy
News
Suffering from dark circles? Here are top 5 home remedies from Ayurveda expert
News
Buckinghamshire child dies from Strep A infection as toll in UK rises to 4
News
Suella Braverman’s reappointment as UK home secretary a dangerous precedent: Parliamentary body
HEADLINE STORY
Gurinder Chadha to direct Disney’s original musical film
News
Dating a ‘man-child’ can affect women’s sex drive – Study reveals
News
Navendu Mishra MP marks Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary in Parliament
News
East London man who posted his girlfriend’s nude photos online and set her…
News
Top lawyer says sacked royal aide Lady Susan Hussey asked him about his…
News
The Rainbow Diet: Here’s how each colour benefits your health
News
Watch: Moment gunman extradited from Pakistan is nabbed on UK plane over Digbeth warehouse…
News
Rotherham: Hospital promises independent investigation into death of boy, 5; family calls for…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW