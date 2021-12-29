Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Business

Food poisoning: Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’

A signboard mentions the plot number of Foxconn India production unit at SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamilnadu) a special economic zone (SEZ) in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai on December 28, 2021. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

APPLE said Wednesday (29) it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier “on probation” after a mass food poisoning and protests over workers’ living conditions.

Some 250 women working at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised.

This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai closed since December 18.

Apple said it has placed the plant “on probation” and is working with the supplier to rapidly implement “a comprehensive set of corrective actions”.

The factory employs some 17,000 people. It makes iPhones for the Indian market and for export, as well as other gadgets.

Foxconn said it was “very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations.”

“We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed,” a Foxconn spokesperson said.

The Taipei-based company said employees will continue to be paid while improvements are made.

Apple has long faced criticism about the treatment of workers at its partner factories in China, particularly after a spate of suicides at the industrial park of Foxconn in Shenzhen in 2010.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants
UK
OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Kazakhstan
INDIA
Indian realtors on firm ground after early pandemic gloom
INDIA
Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
UK
Rules for wills and foreign assets
HEADLINE STORY
Indian restaurant’s recipe for success despite Covid hurdles
INDIA
L&T Finance to sell mutual fund business to HSBC
SRI LANKA
Iran accepts tea in payment for Sri Lankan oil debt
INDIA
India expects renewable energy space to boom next year
INDIA
Auto industry ‘may fully recover only by 2023’
UK
Tata Steel’s products in Dogger Bank Wind Farm infra
INDIA
Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth…
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer…
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming…
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases ‘tsunami’
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE