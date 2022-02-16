Find the Magnificent 4 Reloaded

MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED

When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: Popular Indian Idol 12 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and the winner Pawandeep Rajan return with another musically rich concert featuring much-loved hit songs.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

AP DHILLON AND GURINDER GILL

When: Friday February 18 and Thursday February 24

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: The chart-topping stars of super hit song Brown Munde will be performing two dates at The 02 as part of their first UK tour.

www.theo2.co.uk

SARTAAJ LIVE

When: Thursday February 24

Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: The popular singer, songwriter, composer, and poet kicks off his UK tour with a musically rich concert that will include his greatest hits, along with familiar classics.

www.demontforthall.co.uk

BOTOWN – THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Friday February 25

Where: The Core Theatre, Theatre Square, Touchwood, Homer Road, Solihull B91 3RG

What: Concert featuring the acclaimed multicultural soul band that reboots Bollywood classics with a unique soul funk twist, taking you on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.

www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk

ZOE AND IDRIS RAHMAN WITH SOHINI ALAM

When: Saturday February 26

Where: The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool Hope University, 17 Shaw Street, Liverpool L6 1HP

What: A special musical collaboration between a jazz pianist-composer Zoe Rahman, her brother Idris Rahman, on clarinet, and British Bengali vocalist Sohini Alam to mark 50 years of Bangladesh independence. The performance includes music from Zoe’s acclaimed Where Rivers Meet album.

www.thecapstonetheatre.com

RAVI SHANKAR CENTENARY

When: Saturday March 5

Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: Musical celebration of the life and career of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, headlined by his daughters Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones. They are joined by acclaimed musicians from around the world, including Nitin Sawhney, Bikram Ghosh, and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

SAHIR ALI BAGGA

When: Sunday March 6

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The popular Pakistani composer and singer will deliver his biggest hits at the musically rich show. He is accompanied by rising singing star Sehar Gul Khan, who is the voice behind hit anthem Bol Kaffara.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

KATTAM KATTI

When: Saturday March 5

Where: Gem Arts, Gateshead Central Library, Prince Consort Road, Gateshead NE8 4LN

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

www.gemarts.org

AN EVENING OF QAWWALI

When: Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12

Where: Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA and Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford IG1 1BT

What: An evening of qawwali music paying tribute to great legends like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen and Sabri Brothers, which will be performed by the Nafees Irfan Qalandar Qawwali band.

www.planyourentertainment.com

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday May 29

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.londontheatre.co.uk

BROKEN WINGS

When: Until Saturday March 26

Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

QUEEN OF HEARTS

When: Friday March 25 – Monday March 28

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Story of a fading Bollywood actress struggling to reconcile how she sees herself versus how the world perceives her and the dialogue she has with her younger self.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

COMEDY

SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET

When: Friday February 18 Where: Pomegranate Theatre & Cinema, Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TX

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

www.sindhuvee.com

SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS

When: Friday February 18 and Sunday February 20

Where: Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EP and The Glee Club, Unit 7a, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff CF10 5BZ

What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with her show, where she talks about subjects including mental illness, moving in back with her parents, identity and living a double life.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20

Where: The Place Theatre, 19 Limes Road, Telford TF2 6EP and The Cresset, Rightwell E, Peterborough PE3 8DX

What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects such as political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.

www.nishkumar.co.uk

AHIR SHAH: DRESS

When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20

Where: Poole’s Centre For The Arts, 21 Kingland Road, Poole BH15 1UG and The Glee Club, Unit 7a, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff CF10 5BZ

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

www.ahirshah.com

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Sunday February 20

Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents Farhan Solo, Mani Liaqat, Mo Omar and Fathiya Saleh.

www.frogandbucket.com

CLASSES



TRADITIONAL GUJARATI COOKERY COURSE

When: Friday February 25

Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG

What: Minesh Agnihotri, founder of award-winning restaurant Indian Summer, and recipe box scheme, the Kari Club, will recreate the tastes of India and share secrets behind a set of classic Gujarati dishes.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY INDIAN FISH AND SEAFOOD COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday February 26

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to prepare and cook fish and seafood expertly, along with making tamarind pulp and spice pastes to enhance the flavour of the main ingredient.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com