Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller Phantom Hospital

Mahesh Narayanan and Priti Shahani (Photo credit/Universal Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for helming such successful films as Take Off (2017) and Malik (2021), Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan is ready to set his foot in Bollywood with a thriller, titled Phantom Hospital. The film is based on an unprecedented investigation into the Indian healthcare system.

Producer Priti Shahani, who earlier bankrolled such critically and commercially successful films as Talvar (2015), Raazi (2018), and Badhaai Ho (2018), will produce Phantom Hospital. She will bankroll the film under her newly launched production house, Tusk Tale Films.

The screenplay of Phantom Hospital has been written by Narayanan and Akash Mohimen. The 39-year-old filmmaker said that he is thrilled about making his first Hindi film. “I was instantly drawn to the story inspired from true incidents in the Healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story. “My films have received so much love from the Hindi audiences that I am truly looking forward to directing my first Hindi feature,” Narayanan said in a statement.

Shahani said her aim is to champion stories that are reflective of the current times and will resonate with the audiences. “I am excited to partner with Mahesh Narayanan, whose stories have travelled to a nationwide audience and is truly a visionary filmmaker and India’s finest Investigative journalist Josy Joseph. “Together we aim to make an entertaining film that uncovers one of the most shocking scandals in our country. All of us have been victims of it unknowingly, and through this film, we hope to wake up the audience to a new reality,” Shahani added.

Joseph, Founder of Confluence Media, said he is confident that Phantom Hospital will turn out to be a path-breaking movie. “The strange thing about India is that its real stories are far more dramatic than any that a writer can imagine, but those have not been harnessed enough for visual storytelling. I am confident that Phantom Hospital will be a path-breaking movie that will showcase Mahesh’s mastery over the craft and Priti’s capability to see through challenging projects,” he said.

