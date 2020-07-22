Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweets he resigns from Bollywood

We can clearly see that from the past few weeks, especially after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the Bollywood industry in a mess. There are a lot of talks going on about movie mafias, nepotism, and more.

Well, yesterday evening, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to announce that he resigns from Bollywood. He even added ‘(Not Bollywood)’ to his Twitter name. The Thappad actor tweeted, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fuck that means.”

Well, filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta, supported Sinha and they also tweeted about leaving Bollywood and movie towards Hindi cinema.

Mishra tweeted, “What’s Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I’ll always be.”

To this Anubhav Sinha replied, “चलो दो लोग BOLLYWOOD से बाहर। अपन हिंदी फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में रह के फ़िल्में बनाएँगे। यह ले अपनी लकुटी कम्बरिया, बहुतही नाच नचायो।”

Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “छोड़ दिया… It never existed in the first place.” Sinha replied to him and wrote, “Chalo Ek Aur aaya. Sun lo bhaiyon. Ab jab aap Bollywood ki baat kar rahe go to hamaari baat nahin kar rahe.”

Chalo Ek Aur aaya. Sun lo bhaiyon. Ab jab aap Bollywood ki baat kar rahe go to hamaari baat nahin kar rahe. https://t.co/xvCCg5TmEt — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

It looks like these filmmakers are also not keen to work alongside camps and movie mafias of the Bollywood industry.