FIFA World Cup kicks off with Mexico victory and South Korea comeback

Highlights

Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the World Cup.

South Africa finished with nine men after two red cards.

South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

Mexico and South Korea sit level at the top of Group A.

MEXICO and South Korea opened their World Cup campaigns with victories on Thursday to move level at the top of Group A.

Co-hosts Mexico began the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, while South Korea fought back from a goal down to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Guadalajara.

Mexico took control early in front of a crowd of 80,824 as Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament before Raul Jimenez added a second in the second half. South Africa ended the match with nine men after red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane.

The hosts went ahead after nine minutes when Quinones drilled a low shot through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos had warned his players about the atmosphere at the Azteca, which became the first stadium to host matches at three different World Cups.

Mexico dominated the early stages, with their supporters greeting completed passes with chants of "Ole!" as South Africa struggled to settle.

Mexico took control as Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament before Raul Jimenez added a second in the second half. Reuters

Sithole was caught in possession in the build-up to Quinones' goal and his difficult afternoon ended with a red card in the 49th minute after bringing down Mexico's Brian Gutierrez when he was through on goal.

Mexico doubled their lead in the 67th minute. Roberto Alvarado crossed from a counter-attack and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jimenez headed in at the far post.

South Africa's problems increased in the 84th minute when Zwane was sent off following a VAR review for striking Alvarado in the face with his arm.

Mexico also finished with 10 men after defender Cesar Montes was shown a red card late on for a challenge on Khulisa Mudau near the edge of the penalty area.

Later in Guadalajara, South Korea recovered from falling behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Koreans controlled much of the match and created a number of chances through Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, but could not find a breakthrough in the first half.

The Czech Republic took the lead shortly before the hour mark when Ladislav Krejci headed in from a long throw by Vladimir Coufal.

South Korea, backed by a crowd that largely supported them, responded eight minutes later.

South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates with teammates and coach Hong Myung-bo after the victory against Czech Republic. Reuters

Hwang In-beom collected a through ball from Lee Kang-in, turned past two defenders and lifted his finish over goalkeeper Matej Kovar to level the score.

The momentum swung in South Korea's favour and they completed the comeback after 80 minutes. Hwang provided a low cross for substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu, who converted from close range.

The Czech Republic continued to threaten from set-pieces as they searched for an equaliser. Adam Hlozek came close from another long throw, while Tomas Soucek had a headed goal from a free-kick ruled out for offside.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo praised his players after the win.

"Before the match I gave the players two messages," he said. "To not give up until the end, and to unite as one and play together."

(With inputs from agencies)