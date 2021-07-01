Website Logo
  Friday, July 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 399,459
Total Cases 30,411,634
Today's Fatalities 1,005
Today's Cases 48,786
Wimbledon

Federer oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round

Roger Federer celebrates after winning his second round match against Richard Gasquet. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

ROGER FEDERER became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday (1) with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet.

Federer, 39, defeated his French rival 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4 to make the last 32 for the 18th time.

Australia’s Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.

Federer, who has eight Wimbledon titles, beat Gasquet for the 19th time in 21 meetings and will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16.

“I know Richard really well, we’ve played so many times against each other. It’s always a pleasure playing against him,” said Federer.

“It was a wonderful match, I’m happy with my performance. A tough first set, I was happy with the second set and I was better in the third, so I’m very, very happy.”

Federer admits the Centre Court crowd may have split loyalties when he faces 25-year-old Norrie for a place in the last 16.

“I hope the crowd will get into it regardless of whether they are for him or me for the last 20 years,” said Federer.

“Cam is a good guy and is having a wonderful year. He has done well here but it’s time for him to go out!”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

