Fawad Khan’s ‘Barzakh’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global next month

Barzakh was the only show from South Asia to premiere at 2023’s Series Mania Festival in France.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Barzakh

By: Mohnish Singh

Barzakh, a series featuring Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, will have its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 Global on July 19.

Asim Abbasi, known for Churails and Cake, has directed the much-anticipated show produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

The series follows the poignant journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort to celebrate an extraordinary and unconventional event—his wedding with the ghost of his first true love.

“This emotionally profound narrative makes viewers think about life’s mysteries, what happens after death, and the deep feeling of love that ties us together,” read its official synopsis.

Barzakh, which translates to ‘obstacle’ or ‘purgatory’, unfolds against the backdrop of the picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan, showcasing its ethereal beauty and bringing the narrative to life.

According to the makers, the six-episode show also explores themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity through a gripping narrative that challenges societal conventions.

Salman Shahid, M. Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti among others.

Abbasi described Barzakh as a story about love and faith.

“About humans desperately looking for connections and meaning. Fragile, broken souls, looking to hold on to whatever they can, to make sense of this big, bad, beautiful thing called life. Thanks to Shailja and Zindagi, Barzakh has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” the director said in a statement.

For Kejriwal, Barzakh is that story where the entire cast and crew came together to be a part of something unique, fresh, and slightly mind-bending.

“At its core, Barzakh is about an estranged family reuniting for a wedding. It is unique because this reunion brings together the living as well as the dead. It is elevating because, at the end of it all, there is a ‘happily ever after’!” she said.

“I feel like working with an international production partner not only broadened my horizons but gave Pakistani filmmakers and thespians a platform to prove to the world that they can match global expectations and quality,” added Hassan.

