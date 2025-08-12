Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Faulty knee implant recalled after being used in over 10,000 NHS surgeries

Patients have reported severe complications after their implants slipped out of place

faulty knee implant NHS recall

Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • NexGen knee implant linked to high failure rates was used in over 10,000 UK operations.
  • Concerns flagged as early as 2014; withdrawn from UK market in 2022.
  • Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery, with costs running into millions.
  • Manufacturer Zimmer Biomet says patient safety is its “top priority” but will not cover revision costs up front.

Implant used despite early warnings

A knee replacement implant used in thousands of NHS operations was known to have a concerning failure rate eight years before it was withdrawn, a BBC File on 4 Investigates report has found.

The NexGen implant, made by US manufacturer Zimmer Biomet, was fitted in more than 10,000 patients between 2012 and 2022. Concerns were first raised by the National Joint Registry (NJR) in 2014, though insufficient data at the time made it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

The model in question included a modified “stemmed option tibial component” or “tibial tray”, lacking a layer of plastic found in earlier versions. It was marketed as a cheaper alternative for the NHS.

Patients left in pain and needing further surgery

Patients have reported severe complications after their implants slipped out of place, damaging bone and causing lasting mobility issues.

Debbie Booker, from Southampton, experienced severe pain a year after her 2016 surgery, eventually requiring a second knee replacement. She says the failed implant left her addicted to strong painkillers and caused long-term health problems, including the need for a hip replacement.

Another patient, “Diana”, had her implant fitted in 2021. When it slipped and began wearing away her shin bone, her consultant told her she was “standing on a broken leg”.

Surgeons raised repeated concerns

Irish knee surgeon Prof Eric Masterson reported a surge in corrective surgeries after switching to the NexGen implant in 2012. He says his concerns were dismissed by Zimmer Biomet representatives, a view echoed by NHS surgeons.

UK knee specialist Prof Leila Biant said she and colleagues raised warnings as early as 2017, but the company was slow to engage in evaluating affected patients.

Recall and high revision costs

By 2022, NJR data suggested patients with the NexGen implant were almost twice as likely to require corrective surgery compared with the average knee replacement. Zimmer Biomet recalled unused units from the UK market that year.

Studies have estimated failure rates for the tibial tray component between 6% and 19%. Hundreds of patients have undergone revision surgery, with more expected.

Each corrective procedure costs between £10,000 and £30,000, according to Southampton University’s Prof David Barrett, meaning the total bill is likely to run into millions. Zimmer Biomet has told sales staff it will not cover diagnostic, follow-up, or revision costs up front.

Official responses

Zimmer Biomet says it is “committed to the highest standards of patient safety, quality, and transparency” and acts in line with regulations when new data becomes available.

NHS England has confirmed it is “currently reviewing the case involving Zimmer Biomet NexGen knee implants”.

knee implantnhsukhealth

Related News

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital
Lifestyle

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta
Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals
Lifestyle

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals

Jayeeta Dutta and Nesreen G

More For You

health

A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV

iStock

Oral sex linked to skin cancer risk through stealth HPV infections, scientists warn

Highlights:

  • HPV, a common STI, is now potentially linked to a deadly form of skin cancer
  • A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV
  • Researchers say this discovery could shift the approach to diagnosing and treating some skin cancers
  • Protection measures include vaccination, safe sex practices, and regular screening


Human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the most widespread sexually transmitted infections in the UK, is already associated with several serious cancers — cervical, throat, penile, anal, and head and neck cancers among them. Now, researchers in the US have raised concerns that it may also contribute to certain forms of skin cancer, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found signs of beta-HPV triggering squamous cell carcinoma in a young woman who had no major history of sun damage or other typical causes.

Keep ReadingShow less
CardioPrecision

The approach aims to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient outcomes

MediaZoo

CardioPrecision performs world-first robot-assisted aortic valve replacement via neck incision

Highlights:

  • Glasgow-based CardioPrecision completes first clinical cases of robotic aortic valve replacement (AVR) through a small neck incision.
  • The procedure was carried out at Cleveland Clinic in the United States.
  • It uses the company’s CoreVista® Robot Enabling Platform to perform minimally invasive surgery.
  • The approach aims to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient outcomes.
  • Early results presented at major international conferences show clinical promise.


Glasgow medtech firm CardioPrecision has successfully performed the world’s first clinical cases of robot-assisted aortic valve replacement (AVR) using a small transcervical incision. This breakthrough could significantly reduce the need for traditional open-heart surgery.

The pioneering operations were carried out at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States, a centre globally recognised for its cardiovascular care. The procedures used CardioPrecision’s proprietary CoreVista® Robot Enabling Platform, offering a new route for accessing the heart valve via the neck rather than the chest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chikungunya outbreak China 2025

Chikungunya is not contagious between people

Getty Images

Chikungunya virus outbreak in China: What you need to know

Highlights:

  • Over 7,000 chikungunya cases reported in southern China, mainly Guangdong province
  • Virus spread rapidly after an imported case was detected in Foshan on 8 July
  • Authorities enforcing hospital quarantine and door-to-door inspections
  • Chikungunya is mosquito-borne and not transmitted person to person
  • CDC issues travel alert; UK yet to release guidance

A mosquito-borne virus is spreading rapidly in China, with more than 7,000 people infected across at least 13 cities in Guangdong province. Authorities are introducing containment measures reminiscent of the Covid pandemic in an effort to stop the virus’s spread—even though chikungunya cannot be transmitted between people.

The outbreak began in Foshan, north of Hong Kong, where an imported case was confirmed on 8 July. The city has since recorded nearly 3,000 cases in just one week, according to Chinese media and international reporting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mounjaro

Long-term lifestyle changes and support are essential for sustained weight loss

iStock

Mounjaro patients need more support after treatment, health experts say

Highlights:

  • NICE warns that patients risk regaining weight after stopping jabs like Mounjaro and Wegovy
  • NHS patients should receive structured support for at least a year after treatment
  • Private users, who make up the majority, are not eligible for NHS follow-up
  • Around 240,000 NHS patients will receive Mounjaro over the next three years
  • Long-term lifestyle changes and support are essential for sustained weight loss


Patients using popular weight-loss jabs, including Mounjaro (tirzepatide), are being warned about the risk of regaining weight once treatment ends. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is urging health services to provide structured support and follow-up care, particularly for those accessing the drugs via the NHS.

New guidance from NICE stresses the importance of offering advice and continued monitoring to prevent weight gain after medication ends, stating that patients should not be left without support during this crucial transition period.

Keep ReadingShow less
E. coli

The largest outbreak, linked to pre-packaged salad leaves

iStock

E. coli cases up 26% in UK as salad leaf outbreaks lead to hospitalisations and deaths

Highlights

  • E. coli infections rose by 26% in 2024, with over 2,500 cases reported in England
  • Outbreaks linked to supermarket salad leaves, contaminated beef and fresh fruit
  • Two deaths and over 120 hospitalisations reported in largest outbreak
  • Children aged 1–4 most affected, with 357 confirmed cases
  • Experts advise strict hygiene and food safety measures to curb spread


Cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) rose by over a quarter in England last year, according to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). A total of 2,544 cases were confirmed in 2024, up from 2,018 in 2023—a 26% increase.

The rise is partly attributed to multiple foodborne outbreaks, with supermarket salad leaves identified as the leading cause of the largest incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us