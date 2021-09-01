Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment teams up with Netflix for new projects

Farhan Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have been producing some great content for the past 20 years under their banner Excel Entertainment. Now, they have teamed up with Netflix for their new projects.

Netflix India took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Dil chahta hai to scream out loud because we’re partnering with @excelmovies to bring you some excellent content starting with two exclusive series – Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill. @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid Yah toh yeh partnership gehri hai, ya toh yeh tweet 3D hai.”

Replying to Netflix India, Sidhwani wrote, “Looking forward to a wonderful partnership with @NetflixIndia for Dabba Cartel and Queen Of The Hill. TUDUM!”

Farhan Akhtar replied, “Lakshya hai kuch naya dikhane ka. Looking forward to our partnership @NetflixIndia.”

Well, Excel Entertainment is the second major production house to team up with the streaming giant. Earlier, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content section of his company Dharma Productions, had teamed with Netflix to create content.

Excel Entertainment currently has many films lined up. They are producing movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Phone Bhoot, Fukrey 3, Yudhra, and Jee Le Zara.

The production house is also backing web series like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry is the highlight of the trailer
Entertainment
Veteran actress Saira Banu hospitalised
Entertainment
Dia Mirza on 15 years of Lage Raho Munna Bhai: The questions that the film…
Entertainment
Ranjha and Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah make it to the Billboard Global Excl US chart
HEADLINE STORY
Kumail Nanjiani reveals he wanted his Eternals character to break down Middle Eastern stereotypes
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she was “terrified” to return to work amidst the pandemic
Entertainment
Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller Phantom Hospital
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr wraps up filming
Entertainment
Sooraj Barjatya to roll his next with Amitabh Bachchan and others in October
Entertainment
Arrangements of Love only Asian film to be selected in International Financing Forum…
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan’s first glimpse from Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Hindi remake unveiled
Entertainment
Seetimaarr trailer: This Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer looks like an entertaining film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Veteran broadcaster Rajni Kaul passes away
British journalist shot dead in Ghana
Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry is…
Vaccine passports will make hesitant people more reluctant to get…
“There is no one-size-fits-all feminism,” says author Rafia Zakaria
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment teams up with…