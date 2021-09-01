Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment teams up with Netflix for new projects

Farhan Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have been producing some great content for the past 20 years under their banner Excel Entertainment. Now, they have teamed up with Netflix for their new projects.

Netflix India took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Dil chahta hai to scream out loud because we’re partnering with @excelmovies to bring you some excellent content starting with two exclusive series – Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill. @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid Yah toh yeh partnership gehri hai, ya toh yeh tweet 3D hai.”

Replying to Netflix India, Sidhwani wrote, “Looking forward to a wonderful partnership with @NetflixIndia for Dabba Cartel and Queen Of The Hill. TUDUM!”

Farhan Akhtar replied, “Lakshya hai kuch naya dikhane ka. Looking forward to our partnership @NetflixIndia.”

Well, Excel Entertainment is the second major production house to team up with the streaming giant. Earlier, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content section of his company Dharma Productions, had teamed with Netflix to create content.

Excel Entertainment currently has many films lined up. They are producing movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Phone Bhoot, Fukrey 3, Yudhra, and Jee Le Zara.

The production house is also backing web series like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge.