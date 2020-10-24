Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake shelved?

Murtuza Iqbal







There were strong reports that Farah Khan is all set to remake Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satta. It was said that the filmmaker had approached Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role in it, but the actor turned down the offer.

Later, there were reports that Farah had offered the film to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, and they also were not keen on doing the movie. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Farah has decided to shelve the remake.

A source told the entertainment that the copyright issue is the reason that the film has been shelved. The actor said, “Back in 1982 Raj Sippy made an unofficial remake of Stanley Donen’s Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. But now with the copyright rules being so rigid, it would be difficult to do Satte Pe Satta without the relevant legal permission.”







Last year, it was announced that Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan will be teaming up for multiple projects which will be helmed by Khan and produced by Shetty. Reportedly, Satte Pe Satta was supposed to be their first collaboration.







Well, after the announcement of teaming up together for projects, there’s no official announcement of any movie till date.

Meanwhile, today Farah’s last directorial, Happy New Year, completes six years of its release. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah.





