Farah Khan to be part of ZEE TV’s upcoming comedy show ZEE Comedy Factory

Farah Khan (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan, who has judged several successful television shows in the past, is set to be part of yet another show on television. She will soon be seen on ZEE TV’s upcoming show ZEE Comedy Factory, which also features some of India’s top comedians.

The teams will consist of comedians, actors, and singers including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, and Divyansh Dwivedi amongst others, reports a digital publication.

Comedy segments will include visual, stand-up, funny skits, parodies and spoofs. The comedians who participate will have to make Farah Khan laugh the loudest in her role as the Laughing Buddha.

Talking about the show, Khan said, “I must say this concept is a very thoughtful and timely initiative on the part of ZEE TV as the sole agenda behind ZEE Comedy Factory is to spread cheer and joy amidst these trying times. Rather than just being a competition between two teams of comedians, ZEE Comedy Factory plans to put comedy – and a whole gamut of it ranging from slapstick to stand-up, spoofs, skits and parodies – to good use in uplifting the nation’s collective mood. We want families to sit back and relax in the comfort of their homes and laugh out loud with some of India’s top comedians tickling their funny bone. On the show, I am called the ‘Laughing Buddha’ and all the artistes have to entertain me along with the audience. In these stressful times, I think I have got the best job and that is to be entertained by the best in the comedy business. We truly have some great comic talent on the show, and I am looking forward to having a blast laughing my heart out and see these visual challenges unfold!”

ZEE Comedy Factory is scheduled to premiere on 31st July and air every weekend at 10 pm on ZEE TV.