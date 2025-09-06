Skip to content
Farage pledges Reform UK election push as Tories, Labour falter

He suggests next election might come earlier than 2029

Nigel Farage gestures as he speaks during the party's national conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, Britain, September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
POPULIST leader Nigel Farage vowed to start preparing for government, saying the nation's two main parties were in meltdown and only his Reform UK could ease the anger and despair plaguing the country to "make Britain great again".

To a prolonged standing ovation by a crowd at the annual party conference on Friday (5), Farage for the first time offered a vision of how Britain would be under a Reform government: He pledged to end the arrival of illegal migrants in boats in two weeks, bring back "stop-and-search" policing and scrap net zero policies.

Despite having only four lawmakers in the 650-strong British parliament, Farage is becoming increasingly confident that his party - which was on the fringes for three years until last year - can beat both Labour and the Conservatives, taking the initiative on every issue from immigration to free speech.

Everything from the large crowds queuing to enter the two-day, sold-out conference in the English city of Birmingham, to the standing ovations and Farage chants, underscored a newfound confidence in the party which, according to current opinion polls, is on course to take power at an election due in 2029.

Farage said British people frequently told him he was "the last chance we've got to get this country back on track", describing the nation as being abandoned by Labour and as being run by unqualified people "not fit for government".

Predicting that the resignation earlier in the day of Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister would split Labour, he said the next national election might come in 2027 rather than 2029, and that the party must be ready for government at any time.

"All I can do is promise that I will give this everything, I will give this absolutely everything that I've got," he said. "No one cares more about the state of this country than I do. I am determined to do something about it."

When he spoke later on the stage to encourage supporters to attend an evening party, one young woman shouted "Tax the rich!", prompting six security guards to carry her out of the conference hall.

Zia Yusuf looks on during the party's national conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, Britain, September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Unveiling a new defection to Reform from the Conservatives - former culture secretay Nadine Dorries - Farage said he was setting up a department for the preparation of government and appointing ex-Reform chairman Zia Yusuf as head of policy.

He said the move was part of "the next steps" - the banner of the conference - towards government, building on Reform victories at local elections earlier this year and the increasing professionalism of a party once better known for candidates making reported racist or offensive remarks.

Loved or loathed after being instrumental in winning the 2016 Brexit referendum to get Britain out of the European Union, Farage says that by bolstering his team, the party will be a fighting force well before 2029, when the next election is expected.

Farage has led the running against Britain's traditional two mainstream parties on immigration, unveiling - when prime minister Keir Starmer was on holiday - a plan to repeal human rights laws to allow for mass deportations of asylum seekers.

Despite analysts questioning the legality of those plans, they seemingly prodded the government into beefing up its own plans to tackle the high numbers of arrivals.

Farage has also orchestrated a debate about freedom of speech in Britain, criticising arrests of people for making comments on social media deemed to incite violence.

A friend of Donald Trump, Farage went to Washington this week to urge US politicians to persuade Britain to put an end to what he called a North Korea-style clampdown on free speech, before visiting the US leader in his Oval Office.

Starmer criticised Farage for going to Washington to criticise Britain, calling it "unpatriotic".

Reform UK has yet to command as many political donations as the two main parties, and it was not clear how many business representatives were at the conference, although Farage promised to end what he called an "exodus" of the wealthy from Britain.

Before leaving the stage to blaring music and pyrotechnics, he said the party's ambitious programme was what Britain needs.

"It needs hope, it needs belief, it needs to smile again, it needs to believe in who we are."

(Reuters)

reform ukzia yusufangela raynerkeir starmernigel farage

