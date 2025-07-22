'Fantastic Four: First Steps' earns glowing early reviews as Marvel’s best film since 'Endgame'

Highlights:

Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in cinemas worldwide on 25 July

Early reactions praise the cast’s chemistry, visuals, and emotional depth

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn receive high praise for their performances

Fans call it “the best cinematic version of the Fantastic Four to date”

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has received glowing early reactions following its world premiere in Los Angeles. Set to hit theatres on 25 July, the film marks the official MCU debut of Marvel’s original superhero team, and early viewers are already calling it one of the studio’s strongest entries in years.

Fantastic Four First Steps hailed as Marvel’s return to form in early audience reactions IMDB





What is Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

The film reintroduces the Fantastic Four in a stylised 1960s alternate universe within the multiverse. Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

In First Steps, the team battles Galactus, a planet-consuming cosmic entity played by Ralph Ineson, aided by Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer. With a retro-futuristic design and a storyline centred on family, identity, and sacrifice, the film explores deeper emotional layers than past adaptations.

- YouTube youtu.be





Why are early reactions to Fantastic Four: First Steps so positive?

After the premiere, viewers flooded social media with reactions praising the film’s visual effects, storytelling, and cast performances. Many critics noted that this is the most emotionally resonant and visually striking version of Marvel’s First Family seen on screen.

Critic Matt Neglia called it “a satisfying first step for Marvel’s new team,” while journalist Brandon Davis said it’s “one of the best things Marvel has ever done,” even comparing its visuals to Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

Fans also highlighted the film’s emotional core. A widely shared reaction described it as “a story about family above all else,” with each character receiving thoughtful development and screen time.

How do the lead performances elevate the film?

Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Reed Richards has been singled out for its subtle depth, capturing both the intellect and vulnerability of the team’s leader. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is earning praise as a commanding presence, with many calling her the standout of the film. Joseph Quinn brings charisma to the role of Johnny Storm, while Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm has been described as the film’s emotional anchor.

What makes this reboot different from past Fantastic Four films?

This is Marvel Studios’ first full control over the franchise since reacquiring the rights from Fox in 2019. Previous adaptations, particularly the 2015 version, received lukewarm to poor responses. First Steps takes a fresh creative direction by setting the story in a unique 1960s aesthetic, which many reviewers say complements the tone and dynamics of the characters.

Director Matt Shakman, known for WandaVision, has been praised for balancing the large-scale cosmic action with intimate emotional moments. The script, co-written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, and Jeff Kaplan, avoids formulaic superhero tropes and instead focuses on character-driven storytelling.

When does the film release and what’s next?

Fantastic Four: First Steps officially releases worldwide on 25 July. Given the overwhelmingly positive early buzz, fans are hopeful this signals a strong new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With multiverse connections hinted throughout and cameos from X-Men, Black Panther, and Thunderbolts franchises, Marvel seems to be positioning the Fantastic Four as central figures in its next major saga.