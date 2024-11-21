  • Thursday, November 21, 2024
Exit polls suggest Modi’s BJP likely to win two key state elections

The exit polls suggest the BJP and its allies are ahead of their opponents in Maharashtra, India’s wealthiest state, and Jharkhand, a state rich in minerals.

Modi’s BJP lost its parliamentary majority in general elections held earlier this year, relying on allies to form a government. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are projected to have an advantage in two key state elections, according to TV exit polls released on Wednesday.

Currently, the BJP governs Maharashtra but sits in opposition in Jharkhand. Voting for the state assemblies concluded today, with vote counting scheduled for Saturday.

The exit polls, conducted by private polling firms, including TV broadcasters, have a mixed track record in India, where the electorate is diverse and outcomes can be unpredictable.

Modi’s BJP lost its parliamentary majority in general elections held earlier this year, relying on allies to form a government.

However, the party achieved a surprise win in state elections in Haryana last month.

Political parties in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand have introduced measures aimed at benefiting farmers and women, who are significant voting groups in these states.

(With inputs from Reuters)

