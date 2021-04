London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said his past year had been filled with “anger, frustration and pride” as he fought to tackle the global pandemic and keep Londoners safe.

He was speaking at an “In Conversation” event organised by the Asian Media Group and Eastern Eye.

Over one hour the Labour candidate for mayor spoke about his vision should he be re-elected, and he also answered questions on the pandemic, recovery plans, congestion charge, crime and racism.