Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve set for £7.7m wedding to Olympic equestrian Harry Charles in Oxfordshire

Lavish celebration as Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve prepares to wed in Oxfordshire

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is set to marry Harry Charles, an Olympic-level British equestrian, in a four-day wedding celebration expected to exceed £7.7 million.

The event will take place in a village in Oxfordshire, which has reportedly entered a state of semi-lockdown due to extensive preparations and security arrangements. According to sources, the rural setting is seeing heightened presence from private security and secret service personnel, with some describing it as resembling a “no-go zone”.

High-profile guests and star performances

The guest list is reported to include major names such as Elton John, who is expected to perform, and US Vice President Kamala Harris, a close friend of Eve’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs.

Other expected attendees include Princess Beatrice, equestrian Jessica Springsteen (daughter of Bruce Springsteen), Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, and Sofia Abramovich, daughter of former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Eve’s siblings, Reed (33) and Erin (29), are expected to attend. It remains unclear whether Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Eve’s half-sister, will be present.

Instagram/ evejobs

Eve Jobs: Model and equestrian

Eve Jobs, 27, is a professional equestrian who has competed in World Cup finals. She is also signed with DNA Model Management, having walked for major fashion brands such as Coperni and Louis Vuitton, and appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan.

Her fiancé, Harry Charles, 26, also competes professionally and represented Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The couple made their relationship public during the Games.

Family wealth and legacy views

Eve is the daughter of Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011 from a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, inherited billions through shares in Apple and The Walt Disney Company.

However, Laurene has previously stated that she does not intend to pass on generational wealth, telling The New York Times in 2020:

“I’m not interested in legacy wealth building, and my children know that… Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me.”

She added that her focus remains on philanthropy in honour of her husband’s values, with efforts aimed at uplifting individuals and communities in sustainable ways.