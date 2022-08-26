Website Logo
  • Friday, August 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

European Commission looks into complaints over UK sewage dump

The EU environment and fisheries commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius received a letter from the three members of the European Parliament about the alleged sewage disposal.

By: Melvin Samuel

The European Commission said Thursday it will soon reply to complaints received from MEPs about British sewage allegedly being poured into waters shared with the EU.

The EU environment and fisheries commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius received a letter from the three members of the European Parliament about the alleged sewage disposal and “there’ll be a reply in due course”, a commission spokesman said.

The letter, by Pierre Karleskind, who heads the parliament’s fishing committee, Nathalie Loiseau and Stephanie Yon-Courtin, demands that the commission “use all political and legal means in its possession” to have Britain halt the unchecked effluvium.

They said raw sewage in Britain is being dumped in its rivers and along the coastline fronting the Channel and the North Sea, threatening marine ecosystems and the health of EU fishermen and women.

All three lawmakers come from France, whose waters would be most directly affected by any spread of the raw sewage from Britain across the Channel.

Waters around Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark could also be impacted.

The lawmakers’ letter argued that by allowing the sewage outflows, Britain was failing to uphold its commitments under its post-Brexit treaty with the EU as well as UN conventions.

Asked about a clause in the post-Brexit treaty committing both sides not to roll back environmental protections, the commission spokesman, Tim McPhie, said there was “nothing specific on storm water overflows” in it.

He added that the commission had, to date, not had any contact with British authorities on the sewage issue.

British water companies say unusually high rainfall recently forced them to send untreated sewage through stormwater overflow conduits, which has caused the closure of dozens of UK beaches for health reasons.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Marsha Blackburn becomes latest US lawmaker to visit Taiwan, defies Beijing
News
Braverman ‘supremely disappointed’ as legal department officials attend ‘Queer Leadership’ event on taxpayers’ money
News
Albanian police could be stationed in UK to tackle Channel crossings
News
Silicon Valley start-up using tech to make Indian voices ‘sound whiter’
News
UK police watchdog declines to investigate stopping of Black athlete Ricardo dos Santos
News
British household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year
News
‘I hate you fu*** Indians,’ Texas woman arrested for assaulting 4 Indian Americans…
UK
Labour defends Kashmir stance
News
UK removed only 21 inadmissible asylum seekers to safe third countries in 18…
News
Boy, 5, suffers headaches triggered by laughter
Sports
Blackburn Rovers provide prayer space for Muslim fans
UK
John Lyon students achieve good GCSE results, progress to sixth form
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘They’re telling stories, we’re selling stars’: Anupam Kher on South…
Marsha Blackburn becomes latest US lawmaker to visit Taiwan, defies…
European Commission looks into complaints over UK sewage dump
Braverman ‘supremely disappointed’ as legal department officials attend ‘Queer Leadership’…
Albanian police could be stationed in UK to tackle Channel…
Silicon Valley start-up using tech to make Indian voices ‘sound…