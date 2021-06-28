Website Logo
  • Monday, June 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,761
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 981
Today's Cases 46,643
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,761
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 981
Today's Cases 46,643

News

Eton partners with Star Academies to fund sixth forms for poorer pupils

Eton College will fund three selective state sixth forms in northern areas for poorer pupils. (iStock Image)

By: SattwikBiswal

ETON COLLEGE has signed an agreement with Star Academies to open three selective state sixth forms in northern areas for poorer pupils.

According to The Times, Star Academies, which started as a small chain of muslim schools now runs 30 schools in some of the poorest parts of the country. Sir Hamid Patel, its chief executive, who was knighted this month for services to education, has formed a partnership with Eton College – a 581-year-old institution.

The Times added that it is the first time a prestigious private school has formed a partnership with an academy trust. Moreover, the sixth forms opening under the free schools programme, will look to fast-track pupils from poor homes to top universities such as Oxford and Cambridge.

The locations of the three schools is yet to be determined but it will be situated in the deprived parts of the north or west Midlands and open from 2024.

They will admit 240 pupils per year, who will have teaching from some of the country’s most respected subject specialists at Eton and access to talks from high-profile speakers. Also the students from the new schools will have a chance to attend Eton College for a summer school each year.

Pupils will be picked up selectively with the focus on young people on free school meals or who particularly live in deprived places.

Simon Henderson, 45, Eton’s headmaster said: “While our contexts may be different, we have a shared educational ethos and vision. By working together we can deliver outstanding educational opportunities and outcomes to young people in these communities, which will surpass what either organisation could have achieved on our own.”

Patel, 42, added: “This is a fantastically exciting moment for both our organisations. Eton bringing its approach to education to disadvantaged communities, allied to our own successful ethos, has the potential to be transformative for both the students who will attend but also the wider civic lives of the towns and cities in which our new colleges will open.”

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, said: “I’m delighted to see Star Academies join forces with Eton College to focus on providing exciting opportunities for pupils. Our best schools can lead the way in driving up standards across the country.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Burnley doctor and daughter were ‘alive’ when accused handyman left home
HEADLINE STORY
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by gas line
INDIA
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
INDIA
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
News
AstraZeneca tests booster jab against Covid variant
UK
Elderly couple cut neighbours’ fir tree in half
UK
Britain, Pakistan to tackle climate change together
PAKISTAN
No room to keep Pakistan on FATF grey list: Islamabad
PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks ‘even-handed’ relationship with US: Imran Khan
UK
Commemorative coin unveiled marking Prince Philip’s ‘life well lived’
UK
Indian Mughal art collection helps Swintons pay off £2 million tax bill
PAKISTAN
Number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir falls over the years: Indian army officer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Alia Bhatt wraps up the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi
Burnley doctor and daughter were ‘alive’ when accused handyman left…
Eton partners with Star Academies to fund sixth forms for…
Premier League clubs pledge to support muslim athletes’ charter
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by…