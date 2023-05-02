Ethnic minorities, youngsters don’t support monarchy like other Britons do: Poll

The research said that the weak support for the monarchy among ethnic minority Britons is a story of ambivalence and generational change rather than one of republicanism

(File Photo) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SUPPORT for the monarchy is weaker among young people aged 18-24 and ethnic minorities, according a poll released on Tuesday (2).

The Focaldata research for thinktank British Future said around six in ten people in Britain (57 per cent) support the UK having a monarch in King Charles III.

One in five (19 per cent) oppose the monarchy, among them 10 per cent ‘strongly’, and a further fifth (21 per cent) neither support nor oppose it.

Those surveyed said King Charles III should do more to appeal to younger people and ethnic minorities.

The poll of 1,104 adults in UK and a boosted sample of 1,026 from ethnic minorities also revealed that 47 per cent of minorities support the King, whereas 17 per cent oppose the monarchy and a further 31 per cent neither support or oppose the King.

Support for the monarchy among younger people from an ethnic minority background is weaker, at 37 per cent, compared to 50 per cent of those aged over 65.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, an independent, non-partisan thinktank, said, “King Charles has already set out his stall as a multiculturalist King and this coronation will seek to blend tradition with a changing Britain.

“He wants the monarchy to act as a bridge between Britons from different ethnic and faith backgrounds.”

The research added that the weaker support for the monarchy among ethnic minority Britons is a story of ambivalence and generational change rather than one of republicanism.

Katwala added, “The monarchy does maintain majority support – but these findings show that this project is much-needed if the new King wants the monarchy to sustain its relevance in a changing Britain.”

His new book, How to be a Patriot, talks extensively about the monarchy and its role in a changing Britain.

The poll also revealed that young people in general appear most ambivalent about the monarchy, with 26 per cent of those aged 18-24 opposed and 41 per cent saying they are either on the fence (31 per cent) or don’t know (10 per cent).

Meanwhile, 74 per cent of over-65s support the UK having a monarch.