Esha Arain Finds Strength in Vulnerability With Her New Single 'Bewafa'

The model turned singer reveals how heartbreak, honesty, and creative introspection shaped the most defining release of her career so far.

Esha Arain

Esha Arain: From Runways to Heartbreak Ballads

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirNov 27, 2025
Asjad Nazir
Esha Arain is no stranger to reinvention. After first capturing attention as a model, she has been quietly — and powerfully — building a musical identity rooted in vulnerability, atmosphere, and emotional truth. Her newly released single Bewafa, a haunting heartbreak ballad, marks the most intimate chapter of her artistic evolution yet.

Unlike the polished stillness of fashion, music gives Arain a place to unravel — a space where she can explore betrayal, longing, and the quiet, internal shifts that shape us.

Bewafa, her most honest work to date, weaves blues-inspired textures with dreamlike ambience and breathy, cinematic vocals. It’s a song born from emotional rupture, but delivered with a clarity that only comes from healing.

In this interview, Arain opens up about finding her voice and the unexpected journey that led her from a fashion degree to becoming a singer. She also reflected on the rawness behind Bewafa, her artistic ambitions moving forward, inspirations and why music finally feels like home.

What made you switch from modelling to singing?

I’ve always been a multi-faceted artist, so it’s never been about switching. I model intermittently, but music became the space where I could fully express myself. Singing lets me tell stories, share emotions, and connect with people in a way that feels electric and deeply personal. Modelling is fun, but music is where I truly come alive and push the boundaries of my creativity.

What has the experience of pursuing a music career been like?

Pursuing a music career has been intense, wild, transformative, and deeply emotional. It’s not always easy, but it’s addictive in the best way. It’s pushed me to grow not just as an artist but as a person. Every challenge has been worth it because music lets me turn my experiences into something meaningful. Building my sound, directing my visuals, and shaping my creative world has been empowering. It has shown me exactly where I belong.

Tell us about your new song Bewafa?

Bewafa is a heartbreak ballad that dives into the aching reality of loving someone who can’t meet you where you are. It’s rooted in betrayal and raw emotion, that moment when

heartbreak becomes a mirror and forces you to confront what you tried to ignore. With atmospheric production, blues-inspired undertones, and cinematic, breathy vocals, it becomes a powerful release that moves from darkness toward clarity, letting go of what isn’t meant for you, and healing. It’s one of my most honest and transformative pieces.

How does this song compare to others you have done?

Bewafa is the most vulnerable and refined song I’ve released so far. My earlier tracks explored emotion, but this goes deeper, it’s more intimate and fearless in its honesty. Sonically, it blends atmospheric, blues-inspired sounds with a sharper emotional edge. It feels like a breakthrough in my songwriting, capturing a level of rawness and truth I hadn’t shared before, and marks an important step in my evolution as an artist.

Who are you hoping connects with this track?

I hope Bewafa connects with anyone who has experienced heartbreak, betrayal, or deep emotional shifts, people who understand what it’s like to feel raw and vulnerable. It’s for those who have loved sincerely but faced lies, manipulation, or being quietly broken while expected to remain loyal. The song offers a sense of release and healing, helping listeners feel seen in their emotions and reminding them that even in pain, there’s a path toward clarity, growth, and embracing their feelings fully.

How would you describe your music and songs?

My music blends ambient, blues, and dream-like sounds with subtle South Asian influences, creating an atmospheric and emotional experience. My songs explore themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and personal growth, capturing raw, introspective moments. I aim to make music that’s honest and immersive, allowing listeners to feel deeply while connecting with the stories I tell. Each track reflects my journey as an artist — intimate, expressive, and designed to evoke emotion while offering a sense of escape and resonance.

What is the plan going forward?

Going forward, I’m focused on pushing the boundaries of my music, experimenting with my range and style, and exploring raw emotion through ambient, blues, and dream-like sounds. I want to create immersive experiences that truly connect with listeners. Collaborations, live performances, and expanding the visual world of my music are part of the plan. My ultimate goal is to make art that resonates deeply, inspires, and leaves a meaningful impact for those who connect with it.

Who would you love to collaborate with in future?

I’d love to collaborate with artists who create from a place of depth and honesty. I’m drawn to musicians who experiment with emotion, texture, and atmosphere; people who value storytelling and aren’t afraid to explore the darker, more vulnerable sides of human experience. Whether emerging or established, I’m excited to work with artists and producers who resonate with my sound and can help shape something timeless, immersive, and emotionally powerful.

Is acting something that interests you?

Acting has always been close to my heart. I actually trained for it, but right when I was ready to step into the (film/TV) industry, Covid happened and somewhere in that pause, the universe handed me music. Still, acting is something I’m very open to. I’m just selective, and more drawn to modern content; feature films, web series, anything with depth and strong storytelling. If the right story, director, and world come together, I’d absolutely step into it. For now, my main focus is on music.

What music dominates your own personal playlist?

A lot of my playlist is actually the kind of music I make, atmospheric indie, dream-pop, and bluesy emotional tracks. I’m drawn to songs with beautiful textures, raw emotion, and immersive soundscapes. Anything that feels moody, cinematic, or soul-deep ends up on repeat.

Tell us something about you not many people know?

(Smiles) That I’m actually an accidental singer! After graduating from London with a degree in fashion design, I came back to Pakistan planning to pursue acting. But the universe had completely different plans. I was always just an obsessive music listener, never someone who wrote songs or imagined singing professionally. And then, out of nowhere, music found me. It became the place where all my emotions, stories, and truth suddenly made sense. I didn’t choose music - music chose me.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by human emotion in its rawest form. The quiet moments no one talks about, the shifts we feel before we can name them, the way people love, break, hide, heal, and rise again. Real-life experiences, my own and others’, always spark my creativity. I’m drawn to stories that are messy, honest, and transformative. Music, films, conversations with strangers, even silence - all of it feeds me. Anything that carries truth or vulnerability inspires me to create.

Why do you love music?

I love music because it’s the only place where everything I feel, think, and experience can exist freely. It’s raw, honest, and transformative; a way to express emotions words alone cannot capture. Music found me when I wasn’t even looking and became my language, refuge, release, and creative home. It’s intoxicating and has become a form of therapy, helping me fully feel, embrace, and release my deepest emotions, allowing me to move forward in life with gratitude for the journey I’m on. Music makes me more human, stronger, in sync with the universe, and braver than ever.

