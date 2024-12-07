Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

INSPIRING STORY

Kopal Khanna

KOPAL KHANNA is an Indian content creator who is redefining the ancient art of storytelling for the digital age, using it to bring people together. Her remarkable venture, Tape A Tale, provides aspiring storytellers with a space to share their narratives and has amassed nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow this inspiring creator on Instagram at @tapeatale and @kopalkhanna

Kartik Aaryan

CHOOSE WISELY

AFTER the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan’s momentum faltered with flops like Shehzada and Chandu Champion. However, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 becoming a major hit, the 34-year-old actor now has a chance to make smarter film choices. The right projects could help him establish himself as a leading man and fill the current void of top male stars under 40 in Hindi cinema.

RAHMAN SPLIT STORM

SOCIAL MEDIA recently erupted after AR Rahman and his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu, announced they were separating. The timing coincided with bassist Mohini Dey, a frequent collaborator of Rahman, revealing her own divorce the same day.

This led to unfounded speculation about a romantic connection between the two. Both Rahman and Dey strongly denied any link between their personal situations, with Rahman threatening legal action against those spreading false accusations.

Pratibha Singh Baghel

TERRIFIC ROYAL TREAT

PRATIBHA SINGH BAGHEL has had a dream year, recently headlining a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The talented singer delivered a mesmerising performance, blending classic hits by iconic artists such as Farida Khanum, Begum Akhtar, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, and Noor Jehan with her own exceptional songs.

This remarkable achievement follows her sold-out concert earlier this year at the Royal Festival Hall in London, marking a dynamic double in 2024 at two of the UK’s most prestigious venues.

What made this Sufiscore show particularly unforgettable was the presence of legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, who joined Baghel on stage to offer insightful commentary on the songs, peppered with humorous anecdotes.

Together with world-class musicians, they delivered one of the year’s finest musical experiences.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

SILLY PUSHPA WILL BE A BIG SMASH HIT

TWO things are certain about this week’s big cinema release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. First, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is unlikely to be very good. As the over-the-top trailer suggests, the action-drama will likely be unintentionally comedic.

Second, none of that will matter. Starring Allu Arjun, the film is set to become this year’s highest-grossing Indian release. The immense hype surrounding the franchise will drive massive box office numbers across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Any other Indian movies released this month will be overshadowed by a film that may not live up to expectations but will dominate nonetheless

La Haine

MOVIE SOUNDSCAPE

BRADFORD, named the UK City of Culture for 2025, will host a year-long series of exciting events to celebrate. Among the highlights is La Haine – Live at St George’s Hall on January 15.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the cult 1995 French thriller, Asian Dub Foundation will perform its powerful soundtrack live on stage as the film screens. Tickets are now available.

CITADEL HAS BEEN A WASTE OF MONEY

Citadel Honey Bunny

CITADEL had the potential to become a global game-changer for Indian popular culture, but the megabudget Amazon Prime series has turned out to be a colossal disappointment. The main Citadel series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, failed to live up to the hype. The recently premiered Indian spin-off Honey Bunny, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, has also fallen short of expectations.

These projects collectively highlight that no amount of money, star power, marketing or spectacular action can save a production with poor writing. As a result, these shows are likely to fade away rather than grow into something significant. On a broader scale, this could deter similar large-scale international investments in Indian talent in the future.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

FLOP SIGNS A FILM

SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI’S track record as a leading man has been underwhelming, casting doubt on his suitability for hero roles. The decision to cast him as the lead in the upcoming film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling is questionable. He stars alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and cinema legend Jaya Bachchan in a project that faces significant scepticism ahead of its release. Compounding concerns is the involvement of director Vikas Bahl, whose previous film, Ganapath, was critically panned in 2023.

Viraj Ghelani

GHELANI GREAT FOR GUJARATIS

VIRAJ GHELANI, the cool content creator turned movie star, has become a shining beacon for Gujarati popular culture, as demonstrated by his recent UK tour.

Performing Gujaratilanguage stand-up for British Asian audiences was, in his words, a “lifetime experience,” with crowds he described as friendly and cheerful.

The multi-talented Indian star now aims to take Gujarati stand-up to more countries. He said, “I want to promote Gujarati culture across the globe, whether through my content, stand-up, or films. When it comes to Gujarati stand-up, I definitely want to elevate it and make it part of the mainstream, where people understand and resonate with Gujarati narratives equally. I would love to see more performers embrace their native language, making it accessible and meaningful to their communities.

Arooj Aftab

ACE YEAR FOR AROOJ

ONE of the most under-appreciated musical achievements in recent years has been Arooj Aftab’s remarkable streak of Grammy award nominations.

The Pakistani American artist has been nominated for Grammys four years in a row, with two nods at the upcoming February 2025 ceremony – bringing her total to seven nominations, including one win. This caps off an exceptional year for the acclaimed singer, highlighted by her stunning album Night Reign, widely regarded as one of the year’s best. She also delivered international performances to diverse audiences, curated a major music festival, and supported vital social causes, including animal rights and the fight to end extreme poverty.

Arooj Aftab’s inspiring journey has earned her a place in Eastern Eye’s annual Top 50 Asian stars list, set to be published next Friday (13).