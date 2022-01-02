Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 02, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

HEADLINE STORY

English children to wear masks in classrooms

Classroom mask rules, which bring England in line with other parts of the United Kingdom, will be brought in on a temporary basis in time for students to return after Christmas holidays next week. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

CHILDREN in secondary schools in England will be told to wear face coverings when they return after the Christmas holiday next week to tackle a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday (2).

“We want to maximise the number of children in school and college for the maximum amount of time,” he said in an article in the Sunday Telegraph.

“One of the additional, temporary measures that will help achieve this in light of the omicron surge is recommending face coverings are worn in secondary school classrooms and teaching spaces for the coming weeks – although not for longer than they are needed.”

England was the only one of the four UK nations where face coverings were not previously recommended in the classroom.

With daily infection numbers at record highs and people who test positive required to isolate themselves for at least seven days, schools and other public services are facing disruption from staff shortages.

Zahawi said some remote learning would be necessary given the number of pupils and teachers who would have to self-isolate.

But he added that face-to-face teaching would continue to be the expected norm and exams would go ahead as planned this month.

“The Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] and I have been clear that education is our number one priority. These measures will bolster our support to schools as we do everything in our power to minimise disruption,” said Zahawi.

“There is no doubt that the Omicron variant presents challenges but the entire education sector has responded with a Herculean effort, and for that, I thank each and every one of you,” he said.

The classroom rule, which does not include teachers, will apply until a review planned for January 26. The government also announced it would be making 7,000 air cleaning units available to schools and colleges as part of efforts to tackle the spread of Omicron.

The announcement comes as the UK recorded another 162,572 new Covid-19 cases in the country on Saturday (1).

There are fears of chaos in public services, transport networks, and the National Health Service (NHS).

Some rail services in January have already been cancelled or emergency timetables introduced amid soaring staff sickness.

(Reuters & PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India will not allow Covid to dampen development, says Modi
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
News
UK seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron
INDIA
Omicron: India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775
HEADLINE STORY
BCCI chief Ganguly discharged from hospital after Covid-19
News
New Year honours: Kamlesh Khunti, Sara Khan and Nitin Ganatra receive honours
News
Prioritise Covid tests for NHS workers, says Javid as UK reports record cases
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance arm buys British battery firm for £100m
INDIA
India says China ‘inventing’ names in disputed region
Uncategorized
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
News
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Parents yet to recover from the shock of Fawziyah Javed’s…
English children to wear masks in classrooms
Indian tax officials seize £26m in cash from perfume tycoon
Sri Lanka food prices hit record highs as shortages bite
India will not allow Covid to dampen development, says Modi
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE