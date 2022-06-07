Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

England’s Broad says he is on good terms with Root despite West Indies snub

The 35-year-old picked up four wickets at Lord’s, including two in one over in the second innings that turned the match in England’s favour.

Stuart Broad (r) and James Anderson were instrumental to a five-wicket win in Ben Stokes’ first match as captain (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad has dismissed speculation of a rift with former test captain Joe Root, saying that it would be “pathetic” if he were to fall out with him over being dropped for the tour of West Indies earlier this year. 

Broad and fellow paceman James Anderson, England’s top two wicket-takers in test cricket, were left out of the three-test series in the Caribbean, which ended in a 1-0 defeat and led to Root resigning as skipper.

Both returned to the side for the opening test against New Zealand at Lord’s last week and were instrumental in helping the hosts to a five-wicket win in Ben Stokes’ first match as captain.

“Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he’s meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him,” Broad told reporters.

“I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. He’s already a legend of the game … Joe and I are great friends. I can’t fall out with someone because they don’t pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic.”

The 35-year-old picked up four wickets at Lord’s, including two in one over in the second innings that turned the match in England’s favour.

“I started this season not knowing if I’d pull on the England shirt again … it’s been one of the most fun weeks we’ve had as a team,” added Broad.

The second test of the three-match series gets underway at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Courtesy: Reuters

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Johnny Depp had a £50,000 feast at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham after trial win
News
Remarks against Prophet: Good relations will continue with Gulf countries, says Union Minister Goyal
News
Tory backbenchers may make Johnson face another confidence vote in six months
UK
Tube strike: Second day of chaos for London commuters
News
Sri Lankan PM urges citizens to use gas, fuel sparingly amid worsening crisis
News
Here’s why #BoycottQatarAirways trended on Twitter over India’s Prophet controversy
News
Pledge to end violence against women at Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati 70th birth…
UK
Bomb disposal experts blow up suspicious package found in Westminster
News
Gravely concerned by the shambolic mismanagement of Missguided: Claudia Webbe MP
News
Why did Sadhguru choose to ride a bike for the ‘Save Soil’ campaign?
News
UK consumers feel the pinch from surging inflation: survey
UK
Ryanair under fire over Afrikaans tests for S. Africans
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Johnny Depp had a £50,000 feast at an Indian restaurant…
Remarks against Prophet: Good relations will continue with Gulf countries,…
Tory backbenchers may make Johnson face another confidence vote in…
UK designates monkeypox as a notifiable disease: What does it…
England’s Broad says he is on good terms with Root…
Surrey retailer dedicates Her Majesty’s award to fellow residents