Crawley and Duckett give England strong start after Stokes' five-for

Ben Duckett

Crawley (84) and Duckett (94) put on a 166-run opening stand — their fifth century partnership in 53 Test innings together. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJul 25, 2025
ENGLAND openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a strong start in their first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday, before both fell short of centuries as India struck back.

At stumps on day two, England were 225-2, trailing India by 133 runs after bowling the visitors out for 358 earlier in the day. Captain Ben Stokes led the effort with the ball, taking five wickets. Rishabh Pant, batting through injury, made a fifty for India.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win in Manchester would give them an unassailable lead ahead of the final Test at the Oval.

Crawley (84) and Duckett (94) put on a 166-run opening stand — their fifth century partnership in 53 Test innings together.

"We were happy to get India 358 all out," Crawley told Sky Sports. "We are happy with the state of the game right now. Batting last could be tricky."

Reflecting on his stand with Duckett, Crawley said: "I just try to stay with him and hit a few nice drives! He's the leader of that partnership and a phenomenal player."

Crawley, who has faced questions over his place in the team, played several of his trademark strokes but also survived a confident lbw appeal on 26 after not offering a shot to Mohammed Siraj.

He was eventually dismissed for 84, edging left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to KL Rahul at slip. It was his sixth Test score of fifty or more but not a hundred in 58 matches. His 113-ball innings included 13 fours and a straight six off Jadeja.

"There is a bit more pace and carry here (Old Trafford) which suits my game," Crawley said.

Duckett also batted aggressively, hitting debutant Anshul Kamboj for three boundaries in his first over in Test cricket. Kamboj was brought into the side after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to a knee injury sustained in England’s win at Lord’s last week.

Duckett went after Jasprit Bumrah as well, flicking him for two fours in three balls. He was on course for a second century of the series after his 149 in the first Test at Headingley, but was dismissed for 94, edging an attempted cut off Kamboj to stand-in wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Pant did not take the field due to injury.

Duckett faced 100 balls and struck 13 fours. His dismissal left England at 197-2.

Pant returns to bat through injury

Pant returned to bat on Thursday after suffering a foot injury. He had retired hurt on 37 on the first day after being hit on the foot while trying a reverse-sweep off a yorker from Chris Woakes.

After Shardul Thakur was dismissed for 41 by Stokes, Pant walked back out to the middle. His movement was visibly restricted, and runners are no longer permitted in international cricket.

Stokes then cleaned up the tail. He dismissed Kamboj for a duck, caught behind, to complete his first five-wicket haul in Tests since his 6-22 against the West Indies at Lord’s in 2017. He finished with figures of 5-72 in 24 overs, a notable return given recent hamstring concerns.

Pant reached his half-century in 69 balls, which included a pulled six off Jofra Archer, before being bowled by Archer for 54.

Stokes had chosen to bowl first after winning the toss — a move that had never led to a Test win at Old Trafford before. India, who have never won a Test at the venue, will need to break that record to keep their hopes of a series win alive.

(With inputs from agencies)

Pakistan crush Bangladesh in final T20 as Mirza, Farhan star

Pakistan's players celebrate after their team's win at the end of the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan crush Bangladesh in final T20 as Mirza, Farhan star

PACEMAN Salman Mirza grabbed three wickets and opener Sahibzada Farhan struck an aggressive fifty in Pakistan's consolation 74-run win in the third T20 on Thursday (24) as Bangladesh took the series 2-1.

Mirza, playing only his third international, demolished Bangladesh's top order with figures of 3-19 as the home team was bowled out for 104 in 16.4 overs in Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
​RISHABH PANT

Pant, after a typically attacking start post-tea, was forced to retire hurt after the blow to his foot. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pant ruled out with fractured toe as England fight back in fourth Test

RISHABH PANT was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after scans confirmed a fractured toe. The India wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt on 37 on the opening day of the fourth Test after being struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

“He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan,” a BCCI source told PTI. Blood was visible on Pant’s right foot and the area showed significant swelling.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs England

Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate their 2-1 series win after the 3rd ODI match between England and India at Banks Homes Riverside on July 22, 2025 in Chester-le-Street.

Getty Images

Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

INDIA captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century to help her team win the third women’s ODI against England by 13 runs and take the three-match series 2-1.

Harmanpreet’s 84-ball 102 and a fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues guided India Women to 318 for five. The bowlers then restricted England to 305 all out in 49.5 overs in Bristol on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
KL Rahul

KL Rahul hits a shot during Day One of the 4th Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester.

Getty Images

Bumrah in playing XI as England opt to bowl in fourth Test

JASPRIT BUMRAH has been named in India's team for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday.

Before the series began, it had been announced that Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, would feature in only three of the five matches to manage his workload after a back injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan

Bangladesh's players celebrate their team's win at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket matchagainst Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 22, 2025. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan

BANGLADESH survived a late onslaught by Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed Daniyal to pull off a narrow eight-run victory in the second T20I match on Tuesday (22), winning a first-ever series in the format against Pakistan.

Ashraf hit an aggressive 32-ball 51 while debutant Daniyal smashed an 11-ball 17 but holed out off the second ball of the final over as Pakistan were all out for 125 in their chase of 134 to win in Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
