Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786

CRICKET

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022

Shardul Thakur celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing England opener Rory Burns. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND will play the coronavirus-delayed final match of their 2021 Test series against India in July next year at Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday (22).

The match was due to take place last month at Old Trafford but the tourists said they were unable to field a team due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19 within their camp.

Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket schedule, the finale of the five-match series, which India lead 2-1, will now take place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground from July 1 following an agreement between the ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

What promised to be a thrilling finish to this year’s series was abandoned just two hours before the scheduled start in Manchester.

A reported positive virus test from assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar appeared to be the final straw for an India squad already without head coach Ravi Shastri and two other backroom staff, who had all previously contracted Covid-19.

The abandonment was estimated to have cost English cricket up to £40 million ($55 million).

There had been hopes the match might be restaged at Old Trafford but pre-planned events at the venue mean there will not be time to prepare a Test pitch.

Instead, the fixture has been switched to Edgbaston, with the second Test between England and South Africa that had been due to be played at Warwickshire’s headquarters now being staged at Old Trafford from August 25, 2022.

‘Amicable solution’

The rescheduling of the match has had a knock-on effect on the scheduled Twenty20 series between England and India, with the white-ball matches now starting six days later than planned, on July 7 at Southampton.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: “We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to create a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far.”

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.”

Coronavirus is an acceptable reason for cancelling a match under the regulations for the World Test Championship if it has a significant impact on a side fielding a team.

There had been concerns the International Cricket Council would have to adjudicate on the outcome of the match and series.

But with England and India reaching what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said was an “amicable solution”, the global governing body has been spared the difficulty of resolving what could have been a divisive issue between two of its most powerful member nations.

“I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion,” added Shah. “The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Gavaskar backs ‘well-balanced’ India to end world title drought
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: Six great India-Pakistan clashes
CRICKET
Scotland, Bangladesh make T20 World Cup Super 12
CRICKET
Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket tensions ahead of World Cup clash
Sports
Sri Lanka thump Ireland to reach Super 12s, Namibia claim maiden win
Sports
Rashid Khan eyes World Cup glory not wedding bells
Sports
Pakistan can be kings again despite India’s IPL riches, says Nazar
Sports
‘Nothing matches India-Pakistan rivalry’, says Australian great Hayden
Sports
Will Manchester United buy an Indian Premier League team next?
CRICKET
England to take the knee with West Indies in T20 World Cup opener
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: Scotland on brink of Super 12, Bangladesh stay alive
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji turns Fashion Queen of…
Indian-origin woman techie killed in drug-gang shootout in Mexico
Indian-American Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey visits Day Lewis pharmacy in…
Akshay Kumar starts shooting for OMG 2, unveils the first…
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022