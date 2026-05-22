Palmer, Foden and Alexander-Arnold omitted from England World Cup squad

Highlights

Palmer, Foden and Alexander-Arnold left out of England’s squad

Ivan Toney earns surprise recall after strong season with Al-Ahli

Tuchel says “teams win championships” as he prioritises balance and culture

England begin World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17

THOMAS TUCHEL left out Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold from England’s World Cup squad announced on Friday, saying he had “no fear” over difficult selection calls as he targets tournament success.

Saudi-based striker Ivan Toney was the main surprise inclusion in the squad for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Adam Wharton and Morgan Gibbs-White were also omitted as Tuchel made several major decisions ahead of the tournament.

Palmer and Foden had key roles in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, but both miss out after difficult seasons with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

Tuchel, hired to end England’s 60-year wait for a major international trophy, said balance within the squad was more important than selecting the biggest names.

“From day one we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select the best 26 most-talented players,” he said.

“Teams win championships, it's as simple as that.”

The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich manager admitted informing players they would not travel to the World Cup had been difficult.

“It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult and like even in the phone calls I felt the emotion,” he said.

“So I called all players that were with us in camp at least one time, I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done.”

Tuchel said England’s camps in September, October and November had helped shape his thinking, with importance placed on leadership and squad culture.

“I love the tough decisions because they bring in the end clarity, they bring a certain edge and it's what you need to go all the way,” he said.

“In the end it comes down to that -- who do we really trust, who delivered for us, who created a culture especially from September onwards, who set the standards, who were the drivers, who was the leadership group and then we heavily relied on that because I think the connection has to be there.”

Tuchel also said he had “no fear” over leaving out “extraordinary talents” from his squad.

“It was a given that from these 55 players (in the provisional squad), we have to leave some extraordinary talents and extraordinary personalities at home,” he said.

“I like these kind of decisions, even if it took us weeks and sometimes months to verify the decisions.

“I think they bring clarity, I think they bring a certain edge in the end that is necessary.”

The 52-year-old said England’s aim was to win the World Cup.

“The goal is to try to win it and not be shy about it, and then just to respect the game and the opponents and the amount and the obstacles that come with the tournament itself,” he said.

Tuchel said he wanted to build a “brotherhood” within the squad and believes England have the players needed to compete for the title.

Toney’s inclusion came despite the striker playing only a handful of international minutes since Euro 2024 after moving to Saudi club Al-Ahli in 2024.

Tuchel admitted the recall was “a bit of a surprise to us” but said the former Brentford forward offered qualities England needed.

The striker has scored 32 goals in 32 league games this season.

“I think he has very special skills that could help us, meaning the situation, the scenario when we are chasing a result, when we are chasing a goal,” Tuchel said.

“I think he can be a very valuable addition to Harry Kane. He can be a presence in the box when we are pushing for a goal.

“He is a natural finisher, he can help us with set pieces, he is very strong in the air, very good in using his body.”

England captain Harry Kane said he was “extremely proud” to be heading to another World Cup.

“Never take these moments for granted,” Kane wrote on social media. “It's what you dream of as a kid. Can't wait to get out there!!”

Maguire said on Thursday he was surprised to miss out.

“I was confident I could (have) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had,” the Manchester United defender posted on social media.

Tuchel has included John Stones despite the defender’s limited involvement at Manchester City during an injury-hit season.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 before facing Ghana on June 23 and Panama four days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento, Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O'Reilly (all Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona/ESP), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

(With inputs from agencies)