Website Logo
  • Friday, December 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

England reports 94 deaths due to scarlet fever so far this season

There have been 27,486 reported cases of scarlet fever from Sept. 12 to Dec. 18, according to the UKHSA.
Representative image (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

England reported 94 deaths, including those of 21 children, from scarlet fever and invasive strep A infections so far this season the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday.

The British government last week said it was enacting protocols to ease shortages of penicillin medicines used to treat strep A infections, allowing pharmacists to prescribe alternatives where stocks are low.

There have been 27,486 reported cases of scarlet fever from Sept. 12 to Dec. 18, according to the UKHSA.

That compares with 3,287 reported cases at the same point in the year during the last comparably high season in 2017 to 2018, although cases in that season started to rise at a different time, the agency said.

“I understand how this large rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ may be concerning to parents, however, the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill,” UKHSA’s Deputy Director Dr. Colin Brown said.

“Most winter illnesses can be managed at home and NHS.”

The National Health Service (NHS) has been under intense pressure this winter, with thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales walking out over pay on Wednesday, a day after nurses went on strike.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
England leave teen spin sensation Rehan Ahmed out of New Zealand squad
News
Sussex landlady who held vulnerable woman in domestic slavery jailed
News
Experts suggest correct way to shave the intimate area
HEALTH
Wonder why you are more susceptible to cold and flu in winters? The reason is…
News
Women beware! These sexual dysfunctions could lead to painful sex
News
Afghan women banned from university ‘for not following dress code’: Taliban minister
News
India hands 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police
News
Indian journalist Rana Ayyub receives support from US Senator
News
Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan ties knot with US-based actor…
News
Lords inquiry launched into journalist’s claims of abuse by Tory peer Rami Ranger
UK
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan says he had rift with brother over financial matters after…
News
Scotland passes bill making it easier to change gender
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW