England beat Pakistan again to clinch ODI series

England players celebrate after they win the second Royal London Series one-day international match against Pakistan at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

LEWIS Gregory starred with both bat and ball as England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Set 248 to win in the game reduced to 47 overs per side because of rain, Pakistan were dismissed for 195.

Somerset pace-bowling all-rounder Gregory, in just his second match at this level, struck with his first ball on his way to 3-44 as England won with six overs to spare.

That followed his valuable 40 and an eighth-wicket stand of 69 with Brydon Carse (31), in a maiden ODI innings for both batsmen, after England had slumped to 160-7.

“It was a case of trying to bat as deep as possible, build a partnership with Carsey,” player of the match Gregory told Sky Sports.

Gregory, reflecting on his shock call-up after a Covid crisis ruled out England’s entire originally selected squad, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the lads, a few guys are showing what they’re capable of and (playing) in front of a big crowd here at the ‘Home of Cricket’ is pretty special.”

This was the first ODI at Lord’s since England’s dramatic 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand.

England were set for a big total while Phil Salt (60) and James Vince (56) were sharing a third-wicket partnership of 97 after Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley had both fallen for ducks.

From 118-2, however, England slumped to 160-7.

But even though Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali took 5-51, England had more than enough runs.

Their recovery was the kind of test stand-in England captain Ben Stokes said his makeshift team had avoided when thrashing Pakistan by nine wickets during Thursday’s series opener in Cardiff.

“I thought the performance was fantastic,” said Stokes following his 100th ODI.

“We were clinical with the ball yet again. It just proves that early wickets can push a team back.”

The overcast conditions would have made batting difficult for many sides. And they proved challenging for a Pakistan team skittled out for just 141 in Cardiff.

Gregory struck in the second over when Imam-ul-Haq was caught behind.

Saqib Mahmood then had Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, lbw for 19.

And when Craig Overton struck twice, bowling opener Fakhar Zaman for a subdued 10 off 45 balls before Sohaib Maqsood holed out to leave Pakistan 86-5.

Ali hit three successive balls from leg-spinner Matt Parkinson for six. But when he fell for an entertaining 31, Pakistan were all but beaten at 152-8.

Gregory finished things off when Haris Rauf was caught behind.