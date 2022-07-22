Website Logo
  • Friday, July 22, 2022
Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime returns with Season 2; Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi set to take on this new threat

Written, directed, and created by Richie Mehta,the show bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020.

Shefali Shah

By: Mohnish Singh

After receiving a thunderous response and record viewership for Delhi Crime in 2019, Netflix is gearing up to launch the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi to take on a new threat.

In addition to Shah, the much-loved series also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles. They also return to reprise their roles in Delhi Crime 2.

On Friday, the streaming media giant dropped the first teaser of the much-awaited show that shot to fame for its realistic coverage of a much-talked-about rape case that not only shook India but the entire world. For the uninitiated, Delhi Crime was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder incident. The series follows the story in the aftermath of the gang rape, where Vartika Chaturvedi is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.

The teaser opens with Shah’s voice. She is talking about the Delhi slums where a certain group that works for elites living in sprawling palaces resides.

“The difference in the income between the two is enormous. Policing a city like this one is a complete task, and for an understaffed force at that,” Shah says in the teaser as the scenes move to a murder scene.

Sharing the teaser, Shah wrote in the caption, “Terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police Prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrimeSeason2. COMING ON 26th AUGUST. #DelhiCrime.”

The first season was written, directed, and created by Richie Mehta but this time around, Mehta has just been credited as the creator of Delhi Crimes 2. Tanuj Chopra is the showrunner and director whereas Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, and Virat Basoya have written the show.

Delhi Crime Season 2 is set to premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix.

