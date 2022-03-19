Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Eggfree Cake Box co-founder Pardip Dass steps down

Pardip Dass (L) with Sukh Chamdal

By: Pramod Thomas

THE British Asian co-founder of Eggfree Cake Box is stepping down as the firm’s finance chief, The Times reported. 

Pardip Dass is leaving the firm weeks after admitting that Cake Box’s full-year accounts contained a number of ‘inconsistencies’ and ‘transcription errors’, the report added.

He said that he was leaving at the end of the month to “pursue other interests”.

Dass started the egg-free cake business with his cousin Sukh Chamdal 14 years ago. He and Chamdal, 60, Cake Box’s chief executive, opened their first store in 2008 in east London. Currently, there are 174 shops around the country.

According to the report, David Forth, 68, a veteran stand-in finance chief, will take over Dass’s responsibilities on an interim basis.

Forth has taken on similar temporary roles at AB Sugar, Wincanton, the logistics group, and Dr Martens in recent years.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved at Cake Box, from first beginning to franchise the business model, to listing the business on Aim,” Dass, 50, was quoted as saying by The Times. “After a decade with the business, now is the right time to move on following an orderly handover to David.”

He said that he remained a “supportive shareholder” and he was thanked by Neil Sachdev, the group’s chairman, for his “immense contribution” to the business.

The shares have doubled in value since the company was floated on Aim, London’s junior stock market, in the summer of 2018. However, they are down by more than a third this year after a blogger picked apart its annual accounts, the newspaper report added.

Cake Box acknowledged the errors in a stock exchange announcement and brought in accountants from BDO to help it improve its internal processes. As per the latest estimate, the company is valued at about £90 million.

Richard Zivkovic, 48, will assume the role of the chief operating officer in the company from June. Last November, the company said it was looking to bolster its executive team.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
SBI-FICCI Economic Conclave: India and UK banking on trade deal to strengthen bilateral ties
SRI LANKA
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka seeks IMF bailout
INDIA
Reliance, Ola Electric ‘win incentives under India’s battery scheme’
INDIA
EU hikes tariffs on India, Indonesia stainless steel imports
HEADLINE STORY
‘Nearly all’ of UK’s top 100 companies have diverse boards
SRI LANKA
IMF officials in Sri Lanka to discuss economic crisis
UK
SBI’s UK arm celebrates centenary
HEADLINE STORY
India ‘considers’ buying discounted Russian oil
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm shares nosedive after regulatory ban, CEO arrest
SRI LANKA
Prices spike as local currency plummets in Sri Lanka
UK
Heathrow says Ukraine, fuel prices ratchet up uncertainty
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka currency falls sharply as economic crisis deepens
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Police officer, jailed for murder of Sarah Everard, charged with…
Japan prime minister’s meeting with Modi to focus on Ukraine
India’s oil imports from US to rise this year
Eggfree Cake Box co-founder Pardip Dass steps down
Anushka Asthana is an early favourite to become BBC political…
Women’s WC: Australia beat India to reach semi-final