EG Group founders’ brother gets approval to set up storage units in Nelson

EP (Properties) Ltd, run by Zakir Issa, gets backdated permission to change the use of a former nursery building.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the founders of EG Group.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

EP (Properties) Ltd, a Blackburn-based firm belonging to EG Group co-owners’ brother, has secured approval to convert the premises of a former nursery into three storage units in Nelson.



Pendle Council’s planning department has granted backdated permission for the firm to change the use of the former Lomeshaye Village Nursery building.



EP (Properties) is run by Zakir Issa, brother of EG Group co-founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa.



A planning officer’s report said the building is located within the settlement of Nelson and Lomeshaye Conservation Area and its most recent approved use was for a nursery.



“The proposed development is the change of use of the premises to three storage units with a concrete access ramp and loading doors to the north side. The site is located in a sustainable location within the settlement of Nelson”, the report seen by LancsLive said.



The site which is in an “acceptable location” for the proposed development is within a protected employment area and “the use would not have an unacceptable impact”, taking into account the small scale of the proposal, it said.



According to the report, the external alterations to the building involve the installation of roller shutter loading doors and the formation of a concrete access ramp without affecting “the ornate arched windows and stone detailing to the front of the building”.



The “minor” harm that the metal roller shutters and ramp would cause to the significance of the conservation area would be offset by the economic and social benefits of enabling the continued use of the building.



“The proposed use would result in a lower parking requirement than the previous use”, it said adding that the development “is acceptable in all relevant regards”.