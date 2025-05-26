Edinburgh Half Marathon 2025 runners face 40mph winds

Thousands of runners took part in the 2025 Edinburgh Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday (26 May), braving challenging conditions that included strong westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 40mph.

The Edinburgh Half Marathon 2025 began at 8am from Potterrow in the city centre, taking participants on a 13.1-mile route through Edinburgh before heading east along Portobello Promenade, continuing through Musselburgh and on to Prestongrange, just west of Prestonpans. Runners had the wind largely at their backs in the early stages but faced a difficult return stretch as the course looped back to the finish line at Pinkie Playing Fields in Musselburgh.

Conditions became particularly tough in the closing miles. Runners battled headwinds during the final stretch, which tested their endurance, especially as they turned back into the wind after reaching their easternmost points — Prestongrange for the half marathon and east of Gosford House for the full marathon.

One half marathon participant, Paul, told the Courier: “I really enjoyed the first seven miles, going through Edinburgh, mainly downhill, and seeing all the sights. When we got to Portobello prom it was hot, but there was a great atmosphere, as there was along Musselburgh. But when we turned back before Prestonpans, the wind was so strong — it was just about hanging on. I’ve no idea how those doing the full marathon managed it, having to run another seven or eight miles into the wind at the end.”

The full marathon, which started at 10am, extended beyond the half marathon route, taking runners as far as Gosford House near Longniddry before turning back along the East Lothian coast towards Musselburgh.

Adding to the challenge, rain began falling later in the day, compounding the already tough conditions for runners.

Despite the weather, there were impressive performances across both events. Marshall Smith (Ashford AC) won the men's full marathon in 2:22:16, while Melissah Gibson (Ealing Eagles RC) won the women’s race in 2:38:48. In the half marathon, Sean Chalmers (Aberdeen AAC) claimed first place in the men’s race with a time of 1:04:59, and Stella Cross (Wetherby Runners) was the first female finisher in 1:19:04.

Edinburgh Marathon parking restrictions were lifted by 6.30pm.