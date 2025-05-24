Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Edinburgh Marathon 2025: Full route, key locations and what to expect

Edinburgh Marathon has grown into the second largest marathon in the UK after London

Edinburgh Marathon 2025

The marathon route then takes participants past the historic Musselburgh Links

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The Edinburgh Marathon returns this weekend with thousands of runners set to take part in one of the UK’s most scenic and popular running events. The 2025 Edinburgh Marathon Festival includes a series of races, with 10K, 5K and junior events scheduled for Saturday 24 May, followed by the full marathon, half marathon, and relay races on Sunday 25 May.

First held in 1982, the Edinburgh Marathon has grown into the second largest marathon in the UK after London, selling out every year for the past 17 years. Participants from around the world gather in the Scottish capital to take on the challenge while enjoying the unique mix of historic landmarks and coastal views the route has to offer.

Route overview

The full marathon starts in the city centre on Potterrow. Runners will head along George IV Bridge and through the New Town, taking in some of Edinburgh’s most iconic sights. The route then passes the Royal Mile, offering a historic backdrop as runners make their way through the capital.

After exiting the Royal Park, the course leads eastwards towards the coast, passing through the seaside neighbourhood of Portobello. Here, runners will enjoy the fresh sea air along the promenade before continuing on to Musselburgh.

The marathon route then takes participants past the historic Musselburgh Links, considered the oldest golf course in the world, with records of the sport being played there as early as 1672. From there, the course continues east to the grounds of Gosford House, before turning back along the coast.

The finish line is located near Musselburgh High Street, where crowds of supporters are expected to gather and cheer on participants as they complete the 26.2-mile course.

Weather and atmosphere

Unlike last year’s rainy race, this year’s marathon is expected to benefit from milder conditions. Forecasts for Saturday suggest light showers during the day, transitioning to overcast skies in the evening. Sunday’s weather looks more favourable for runners and spectators alike.

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival supports a range of charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society. The event not only promotes fitness and community spirit, but also raises significant funds for good causes across the UK.

community spiritedinburgh marathongeorge iv bridgehigh streetmarathon festivalroyal mileweather forecastedinburgh marathon route

Related News

Bangladesh's Yunus to meet opposition parties amid quit threat
News

Bangladesh's Yunus to meet opposition parties amid quit threat

Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley Cannes 2025
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley share heritage and elegance on the Cannes 2025 red carpet

Shubman Gill named India's new Test captain for England tour
Featured

Shubman Gill named India's new Test captain for England tour

Labubu Blind Box Frenzy Sweeps Through UK Collectors
Lifestyle

Labubu craze takes over UK collectors as blind box toys go viral

More For You

Tim Friede’s Snakebite Trials Pave Way for Universal Antivenom

Traditional antivenoms are made by injecting venom into animals

iStock

Tim Friede survives 200 snakebites to help create universal antivenom

Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking snake antivenom using the blood of Tim Friede, a US man who has spent nearly two decades injecting himself with venom from some of the world’s deadliest snakes. The research has led to the discovery of antibodies offering unprecedented protection against a broad range of venomous species.

Friede, a former truck mechanic, has been bitten more than 200 times and injected himself with venom over 700 times in an attempt to build immunity. His goal, initially motivated by personal safety while handling snakes, evolved into a mission to aid global snakebite victims. Each year, snakebites kill up to 140,000 people and cause permanent injury or disability in many more, particularly in developing countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ralph Leng emotional visit to childhood home in India

Ralph Leng stands outside his childhood home in India, overwhelmed with emotion after returning for the first time in 16 years

Instagram/Ralph Leng

UK man breaks down visiting childhood home in India, clip goes viral

For most people, childhood memories often fade into dusty corners of photo albums. But for Ralph Leng, they stood still behind the familiar walls of a house in India he hadn’t seen in over 16 years.

Ralph, a London-based video creator, recently travelled back to India, the place he once called home. The moment he reached the gate of his old house; a flood of emotions took over. In a short video shared online, he’s seen walking through the lanes of his childhood and breaking down as he finally steps into the house he had to leave as a boy. His voice cracks as he says, “It’s crazy,” capturing the moment years of distance came crashing into the present.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra Teams Up with John Cena, Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'

An elite MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Getty

Priyanka Chopra fronts action thriller ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena, Idris Elba

A dynamic of action, comedy, and political misadventure is set to hit Prime Video this summer with the release of Heads of State. The newly launched trailer teases a fast-paced, explosive ride featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is slated to premiere globally on 2 July 2025.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State is billed as a cross between Air Force One and Midnight Run. The film places mismatched world leaders at the centre of a chaotic crisis that forces them to work together, despite their egos and rivalries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nita Ambani Shares Why Her Family Resides on Antilia’s 27th Floor

Nita Ambani explained the reasoning behind this unique choice

Getty

Nita Ambani explains why the family lives on the 27th floor of their £1.4 billion Mumbai home

Nita Ambani, wife of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, has shared the reason behind the family’s decision to reside on the 27th floor of Antilia, their iconic Mumbai residence. Despite the luxury skyscraper comprising 26 fully functional floors, the Ambani family chose the very top floor as their home – a choice rooted in peace, sunlight and an escape from the city’s bustle.

Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences in the world, towers over Mumbai at 570 feet and spans an enormous 400,000 square feet. The building’s design draws inspiration from nature, incorporating motifs of the sun and lotus crafted from precious stones, marble, and mother-of-pearl. Named after the mythical island ‘Ante-llah’, believed to have been discovered in the 15th century, the structure is home to the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita, their sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, and their grandchildren.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lucy Guo Tops Taylor Swift to Become Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Lucy Guo celebrates becoming the youngest self-made woman billionaire, surpassing Taylor Swift's net worth milestone

Instagram/guoforit

Lucy Guo becomes youngest self-made woman billionaire, overtakes Taylor Swift in net worth

At just 30 years old, Lucy Guo has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, overtaking Taylor Swift for the title. But her journey didn’t involve music tours or sold-out arenas. Guo made her mark in the high-stakes world of artificial intelligence, quietly building her wealth through a company she left years ago.

Born in California to Chinese immigrant parents, Guo was drawn to tech from an early age. She taught herself to code in middle school, started freelancing as a teenager, and eventually landed at Carnegie Mellon to study computer science. But her time there was short-lived. Guo dropped out after receiving a Thiel Fellowship, which pays young entrepreneurs to pursue start-ups instead of finishing university.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc