Edinburgh Marathon 2025: Full route, key locations and what to expect

The Edinburgh Marathon returns this weekend with thousands of runners set to take part in one of the UK’s most scenic and popular running events. The 2025 Edinburgh Marathon Festival includes a series of races, with 10K, 5K and junior events scheduled for Saturday 24 May, followed by the full marathon, half marathon, and relay races on Sunday 25 May.

First held in 1982, the Edinburgh Marathon has grown into the second largest marathon in the UK after London, selling out every year for the past 17 years. Participants from around the world gather in the Scottish capital to take on the challenge while enjoying the unique mix of historic landmarks and coastal views the route has to offer.

Route overview

The full marathon starts in the city centre on Potterrow. Runners will head along George IV Bridge and through the New Town, taking in some of Edinburgh’s most iconic sights. The route then passes the Royal Mile, offering a historic backdrop as runners make their way through the capital.

After exiting the Royal Park, the course leads eastwards towards the coast, passing through the seaside neighbourhood of Portobello. Here, runners will enjoy the fresh sea air along the promenade before continuing on to Musselburgh.

The marathon route then takes participants past the historic Musselburgh Links, considered the oldest golf course in the world, with records of the sport being played there as early as 1672. From there, the course continues east to the grounds of Gosford House, before turning back along the coast.

The finish line is located near Musselburgh High Street, where crowds of supporters are expected to gather and cheer on participants as they complete the 26.2-mile course.

Weather and atmosphere

Unlike last year’s rainy race, this year’s marathon is expected to benefit from milder conditions. Forecasts for Saturday suggest light showers during the day, transitioning to overcast skies in the evening. Sunday’s weather looks more favourable for runners and spectators alike.

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival supports a range of charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society. The event not only promotes fitness and community spirit, but also raises significant funds for good causes across the UK.