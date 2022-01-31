Edgware man convicted of stalking Raducanu

Emma Raducanu (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A FORMER Amazon delivery driver has been convicted of stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu, who felt his actions made her feel insecure.



Amrit Magar, from Edgware, visited Raducanu’s London suburb home three times and left flowers and notes, apparently indicating his obsession for the US Open champion.



Among the messages he left at her home was a map showing how he walked from north London to her residence, Bromley magistrates court heard. A note with it read: “23 miles walked 4 you.”



He also put up Christmas lights on a tree at her house.



But he was caught in December stealing her father’s shoe which he mistook for hers and which he wanted to keep as a “souvenir”.



Magar, 35, who is now out on bail, is ordered not to contact the Raducanus or visit their street.



“Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own,” the Mail quoted the tennis player as saying.



She told the court that following Magar’s actions, she felt scared to go out alone.



“Because of this, I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest.”



Worried that he would come back to her property, she told the police that she was looking for a new house where better security arrangements could be made.



Magar told the court on Friday (28) that he felt ashamed to learn what his actions agonised her. But he did not feel they amounted to harassment.



District judge Sushil Kumar said: “His inability to explain how he did not think this was harassment is incapable of belief.”



His sentencing will take place next month.