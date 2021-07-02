Website Logo
  Friday, July 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
Entertainment

ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case

Yami Gautam (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Popular Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency has found foreign exchange transactions to the tune of approximately £145,894 in her bank account, said officials.

The actress was summoned earlier too but she could not appear before the agency, the sources said.

She has now been asked to appear for questioning on July 7. The alleged violation includes a suspected foreign monetary transaction in her private bank account which she did not inform authorities about.

The investigation is being carried out under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, said sources.

Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny, which had its direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix. The film also featured Vikrant Massey in the lead role. She next headlines the much-awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, bypassing theatrical release.

The actress recently started shooting for RSVP Movies’ next production offering A Thursday, which is being readied for a direct-to-digital release on a streaming media platform. After wrapping up A Thursday, she will move on to commence work on filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next. The actress also has Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar’s next production with Pratik Gandhi in the pipeline. However, that film will go before cameras by the end of the year.

Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar who directed her in the all-time blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Eastern Eye

