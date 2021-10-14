Website Logo
  Thursday, October 14, 2021
Entertainment

ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in a money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. Fatehi appeared before the investigating agency today after the agency summoned her in an approximately £19,400,506 money laundering case of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Paul.

According to reports, ED is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case. While Fatehi appeared before ED today, Jacqueline has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on October 15.

Reports suggest that the ED is looking into the possibility that money was invested abroad and it was led by Chandrashekar, an accused in a bribery matter. They had raided Chandrashekar and his wife’s house previously. ED has also said that Bollywood celebrities are active participants in this entire case.

The case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Chandrashekar and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about approximately £19,400,506.

This is not the first time that Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier in August, her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was then called for questioning again on September 25, which she had skipped. The actress will now appear before the investigating agency tomorrow on October 15.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

