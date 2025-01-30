Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

ECB begins The Hundred franchise auction amid concerns

The ECB is selling a 49 per cent stake in each team, with the remaining 51 per cent allocated to host venues. Some bidders have raised concerns over the process.

The Hundred
The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 30, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE ENGLAND England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has started auctioning eight franchises in The Hundred, with the process set to raise around £500 million.

The Oval Invincibles was the first team up for bidding on Thursday, followed by Birmingham Phoenix. The auctions include both live online bidding and sealed bids.

The ECB is selling a 49 per cent stake in each team, with the remaining 51 per cent allocated to host venues. Some bidders have raised concerns over the process, saying it prioritises financial gain over long-term strategic planning.

A source involved in the bidding described it to The Guardian as "selling the family silver and cricket’s soul for a quick financial hit." The source also noted that investors had spent months building relationships with counties, but the process ultimately came down to the highest bidder.

The ECB defended its approach, stating that it was a “thorough and rigorous process” and not solely based on the highest offer. Some of the more lucrative bids in earlier rounds were not accepted, according to The Guardian.

Interest in the London-based teams, Oval Invincibles and London Spirit, has been particularly high. The Ambani family is bidding for Oval Invincibles, competing with CVC Capital Partners and a Silicon Valley consortium that includes Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. Sources at the Oval have indicated to The Guardian a preference for the US tech group, believing it would allow them to retain more control over cricket operations.

For London Spirit, four groups remain in contention: Lancer Capital, Cain International, backed by Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, and the Silicon Valley group. The Ambanis were previously involved but did not make the final shortlist.

The second day of the auction will include Welsh Fire, with Indian investment firm Capri International and Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil bidding. Wrexham’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had initial discussions but did not proceed further.

Next week, the process will continue with Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Trent Rockets, and Southern Brave. The ECB hopes unsuccessful bidders will reinvest in other teams.

The Ambanis and Lucknow remain interested in Manchester Originals, while Washington Freedom and IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad are bidding for Trent Rockets. The Sunrisers are also targeting Northern Superchargers, while Delhi Capitals’ part-owners GMR Group are expected to acquire Southern Brave.

The ECB and financial advisers Raine Group scheduled the auction over a weekend to allow losing bidders time to re-enter.

While winning bids may be revealed soon, no official announcements will be made until the process is complete. The partnership agreements between host venues and new investors are expected to take several months.

The Hundred will remain unchanged for the upcoming season, but from next year, team names, kits, and budgets may be revised.

birmingham phoenixfranchise auctionlive online biddingthe hundredoval invinciblesambanishundred franchise auction

Related News

Labour announces pension reforms to rewire economy
Business

Labour announces pension reforms to rewire economy

Pushkar Singh Dhami
News

India's Uttarakhand implements common civil code

More For You

Rachel-Reeves-Getty

'I can confirm today that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer,' Reeves said in a speech. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government backs Heathrow’s third runway for economic growth

THE GOVERNMENT has announced its support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, with chancellor Rachel Reeves stating that the expansion would drive economic growth while aligning with climate commitments.

"I can confirm today that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer," Reeves said in a speech, adding that the project "would unlock growth."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

Jonathan Reynolds highlighted that the UK-India trading relationship was valued at GBP 41 billion for the year ending September 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trade secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

BUSINESS and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, on Monday (27) revealed plans to visit India next month with a focus on finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations as the UK government aims to enhance bilateral ties.

The visit comes after prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last year announced an early 2025 relaunch of UK-India FTA talks, following his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in November.

Keep ReadingShow less
ola-reuters

Ola stated it has clarified the matter with the CCPA and is working to address any misunderstandings. (Photo: Reuters)

After Uber, Ola also refutes claims of charging Apple users more than Android users

INDIAN ride-hailing company Ola has denied claims that it charges users differently based on their phone models. The statement comes a day after its competitor Uber also dismissed similar allegations.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), acting on directives from consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, had issued notices to Ola and Uber following media reports and complaints.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves also gave her clearest signal yet of support for expanding London’s Heathrow airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reeves signals focus on lower taxes, less regulation

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves stated that the country’s finances were now stable following her October budget, adding that her future focus would be on reducing taxes and cutting regulation.

“Now we have wiped the slate clean,” Reeves said, referring to the October budget.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has pledged fiscal discipline, faces increasing pressure to address the growing deficit. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government borrowing in December hits four-year high

Government borrowing in December 2024 reached £17.8 billion, the highest level for the month in four years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This figure is £10.1bn more than in December 2023 and significantly exceeds the £14.6bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc