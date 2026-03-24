ECB confirms McCullum to continue as England head coach

BRENDON MCCULLUM will continue as England's head coach across all three formats, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday after a review into the team's performances.

Ben Stokes will remain Test captain, with Harry Brook as vice-captain, while Rob Key will continue as managing director of England men's cricket.

The review followed England’s 4-1 defeat in Australia in the Ashes. The team also lost to India in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup this month, led by Brook.

Brook’s altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last year has continued to draw attention. All-rounder Liam Livingstone also raised concerns about team culture, saying the current setup does not care about players outside the core group.

"I've seen the driving ambition and determination that we're lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from the Ashes and move forward," ECB chief executive Richard Gould told the BBC.

"These are all individuals that have got other things that they can do in their lives. They are all committed to doing the best for England and to learning the lessons that are evident."

British media reported that McCullum’s relationship with Stokes had come under strain during the Ashes, though both have backed each other in public.

McCullum is contracted until the end of the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year. England will host New Zealand for a three-Test series in June, followed by eight limited-overs matches against India at home.

Stokes said the last three months had been his hardest as England captain but backed the leadership group.

"Baz, Rob and myself have the passion and desire to take this team forward, we are going to give you everything we have, we know we made mistakes along the way and we have learnt from those mistakes, you learn more from failure than success," he posted on social media.

Key told Sky Sports that McCullum remained the right person to lead the team.

"Ultimately, it's about who do the players, who do we think can take English cricket forward? Who's the one that can get the best out of the best players in this country? And for me, that's Brendon McCullum," Key said.

"There's been some really, really good stuff done. You know, it was a winter that did not go well, which would be an understatement, but that doesn't mean they're bad leaders."

Asked about the team's approach known as Bazball, Key said it should evolve rather than change completely.

"There's no point in keeping Brendon McCullum if you want him to completely change and become someone else," Key said. "If you lose authenticity as a coach, captain, leader in any business, you're done. Brendon has not done that, and I don't want him to do that."