  • Friday, May 05, 2023
East London pensioner charged with murdering wife

Tarsame Singh, 80, walked into a police station on Tuesday (2) night, saying he had battered Maya Devi, a retired postmistress, at their home in Cowdray Way, Elm Park

Officers and paramedics rushed to the address and found Devi with grievous head injuries (Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

An East London pensioner has been charged with murdering his 77-year-old wife after admitting he had assaulted her.

Tarsame Singh, 80, walked into a police station on Tuesday (2) night, saying he had battered Maya Devi, a retired postmistress, at their home in Cowdray Way, Elm Park.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the address and found Devi with grievous head injuries. The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (4) and Scotland Yard said specially trained officers continued to support Devi’s next of kin.

Both Singh and Devi are from India and moved to the UK more than 50 years ago. They lived in East Ham before shifting to Hornchurch.

Devi practised yoga and regularly visited the Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association community centre near her home.

Her close friend told MailOnline that she had planned to go to Lanzarote on a six-day holiday.

Her friends and neighbours said they had no idea of any differences between Singh and Devi.

