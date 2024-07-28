Parents pay tribute to children who died in east London fire

The children, 13-year-old Nakash Malik, 11-year-old Aayat Malik, and seven-year-old Muhammad Hanan Malik. (Photo credit: Metropolitan Police)

By: EasternEye

The parents of three children who died in a house fire in East Ham, east London, have paid tribute, saying, “You are loved beyond words.”

The children, 13-year-old Nakash Malik, 11-year-old Aayat Malik, and seven-year-old Muhammad Hanan Malik, died after a fire broke out on Napier Road shortly before 08:30 BST on Saturday, 13 July.

Their parents, Khurram Malik and Naumana Gul Khan, said in a statement: “Your lives were a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. May you rest in peace in God’s heaven.”

The Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the fire. A police spokesperson stated, “At this stage, there is no evidence to indicate suspicious circumstances.”

Half of the first floor and the ground floor of the terraced house were damaged. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to the incident.

One child died at the scene, while the other two died in hospital. Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz expressed the community’s grief, saying, “There really are no words to express how as a community we are reeling from the shock and horror of what a house fire can do.”