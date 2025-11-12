Young binge drinkers 'more likely to succeed' in later life

Highlights:

Research tracked over 3,000 people for 18 years



Young adults who binge drank in their late teens and twenties later achieved higher income and education levels



Experts caution the findings don’t justify excessive drinking



Study suggests social drinking may influence success

A new study from the University of Oslo has suggested that heavy drinking in youth could be linked to greater career success later in life.

Sociology professor Willy Pedersen and his team tracked more than 3,000 Norwegians from the age of 13 to 31, finding that those who engaged in regular binge drinking during their late teens and twenties were more likely to achieve higher levels of education and income than those who drank little or not at all.

Pedersen’s findings are featured in his book The Beauty and Pain of Drugs, which explores both the social and psychological effects of intoxicating substances. “There is a correlation,” Pedersen said. “The statistical findings are quite strong, so clearly significant.”

Alcohol as a social connector

Pedersen argues that alcohol’s role as a social lubricant may help explain the link.

He suggests that communal drinking events can help young adults break social barriers, build networks, and ease professional interactions. “It’s not the alcohol itself,” he said. “The most likely explanation is that drinking acts as a marker of sociality that habit comes with certain benefits.”

As an example, he pointed to the Bullingdon Club at Oxford University infamous for its extravagant parties and destructive traditions whose past members include former prime ministers David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Lord Rosebery.

However, Pedersen acknowledged that correlation does not imply causation. He noted that young people already on promising career paths might also be more likely to drink heavily, particularly in Norway, where high alcohol taxes make the habit expensive.

Early and solitary drinking linked to poorer outcomes

While moderate social drinking may coincide with professional advantages, the research warns against early or excessive consumption.

Those who began drinking heavily in their early teens were found to be less successful in adulthood, and drinking in isolation showed no social or career benefits.

Pedersen stressed that the findings should not be seen as encouragement for alcohol misuse. “There is no evidence that alcoholism itself is a sensible career strategy,” he said.

Health experts urge caution

Linda Granlund, director of public health at Norway’s Directorate of Health, who was not involved in the study, acknowledged alcohol’s social role but emphasised its risks.

“I will encourage reduction,” she said. “If you have a high alcohol intake, reduce it. And if you have a low intake, you should still consider if it could be lowered. Every glass you choose to skip is good for your health.”

Granlund reiterated that even moderate drinking can increase health risks, noting that lower intake means higher life expectancy and lower risk of illness.

A complex relationship between alcohol and ambition

Pedersen’s long-term research highlights a complex intersection between social behaviour and professional success.

While shared drinking rituals may foster connections that benefit careers, experts maintain that the physical and mental costs of alcohol still outweigh its potential social advantages.

In short, it may not be the pint itself but the people you meet while raising it that make the difference.