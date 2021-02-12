Dramatic dance of delight

By Asjad Nazir







TALENTED young actress Shruti Sharma has made an impressive mark on Indian tel­evision in quick time.

She has followed up winning turns in Gathbandhan, Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Nazar 2 with a dynamic performance as a dancer in her current Colors TV drama serial Namak Issk Ka, which has won acclaim and pulled in audiences.

Eastern Eye caught up with versatile actress Shruti Sharma to discuss acting, her latest show and future hopes.







What is it that first connected you to acting?

Acting is an escape route for me to channelise my emotions and energy, which I can’t express to people. I feel that you can bring a fundamental change in society through art. For example, my show Namak Issk Ka gives out a message that women, no matter what field they belong to, should not be subjected to any societal caricatures or character assassinations.

What has been the experi­ence of acting in Namak Issk Ka like? Namak Issk Ka is exciting and challenging for me. I am en­joying every bit of it! The first thing that excited me was that I’ll get to dance on-screen be­cause dancing is my passion. It is also challenging because, my day starts with six hours of dance and six hours of intense emotional scenes. But it is to­tally worth it.

What has been the highlight of working on the show?

Getting a chance to dance and speak in my native tone (laughs). Also, the message that it gives out is very uncon­ventional and bold.







How do you cope with the demanding schedule of Indian TV?

It is difficult to cope up with hectic shoot schedules, but I enjoy it so much that all of this feels worthy, as I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. But the best part is, de­spite being hectic, I am work­ing relentlessly in a profession I am very passionate about.

What is your acting plan going forward?

Focusing on what I am doing. My only aim is to give my best. Honestly, I never plan my ca­reer. As unplanned things have always worked in my fa­vour! I came to Mumbai with an aspiration and great things happened along the way.

Do you have a dream role?

I would love to play Rekhaji on screen. If ever there will be a film made on her life, I would be more than privileged to put my efforts in to resonating her on-screen. Her life had many layers. And the way she fought through all the odds and emerged out to be the star is very inspirational to all wom­en out there wanting to bring in a change and make their presence register in the minds of people.







What is it that inspires you as an actress?

Acting is my inspiration! My passion for acting drives me to work harder every day. Moreo­ver, I don’t like to sit at home. And having said that, acting is the best thing I can do in life.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love comedy, suspense and thriller shows! The concept should be gripping. Yes, I am a big time Netflix binger. The re­cent film I saw was Durgama­ti, and it was phenomenal.

If you could master some­thing new what would it be?

I would love to master horse riding and taekwondo.

What is the best advice you ever got?

I am blessed with people who advise me time and again. Re­cently, a close friend advised me that, ‘it is not necessary to reply always. Sometimes, si­lence is the best answer.’

Why do you love acting?

Being an actor has a lot of brownie points. Anything that you do never goes unnoticed. You get fame and monetary stability. Above all that, you get so much love and respect from fans all over the world. So yes, these are some of the reasons why I love being in the acting profession.





