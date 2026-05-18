Dr Nik Kotecha on supporting STEM education and inspiring young innovators

Dr Kotecha from the Randal Foundation explains why his organisation decided to back the National Space Centre's community programme. He talks about breaking down barriers to STEM learning, helping young people in Leicester and Leicestershire and how space can inspire future scientists and engineers.

Dr Nik Kotecha Randal Foundation

1. With the cost-of-living crisis, changes to government funding, and so many charities struggling to secure support, you must receive countless requests. What made our Community Engagement Programme stand out to you and feel worth supporting?

Dr Kotecha: I could clearly see a powerful commitment from the National Space Centre to offering free STEM learning and opportunities to young people. STEM skills and knowledge are crucial.

Removing barriers, offering education in lots of ways to respond to the different ways we all learn is so key – and your engagement work is so innovative in that respect.

Building skills, growing confidence, and sparking curiosity ALL shape futures. Education drives innovation and progress, and giving young people access to these experiences can open doors that might otherwise have remained closed.

Your programme’s ability to reach young people in areas where participation has historically been lower really resonated with us.

Providing these opportunities can have a profound impact, helping young people to aspire higher and achieve things they may not have imagined possible.

2. We are lucky enough to see on a daily basis how the inspiration of space can support STEM learning, but why is this important to your organisation?

Dr Kotecha: STEM learning for young people is very important to me and all our Trustees at the Randal Foundation. We understand that it, perhaps more than most subjects, connects classroom learning to real-world careers and helps young people see what’s possible.

Scientists, engineers and researchers are pioneers of our future, and giving young people access to these careers is one of the best investments we can make. These subjects develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

The answers we need to society’s greatest challenges need inspired minds to find solutions – and connecting young people into inspirational STEM learning is a great start.

3. As somebody who is an active part of the Leicester and Leicestershire community how does your Foundation make a real difference where it matters?

Dr Kotecha: We work closely with organisations that have a deep understanding of the needs within their communities. Their insight helps us identify where support is most needed and where we can make the greatest impact.

We’ve been proud to support a myriad of Leicestershire grassroots groups through this partnership – alongside work we’ve undertaken over many years to invest in Leicester and Leicestershire’s third sector.

Since 2019, we’ve supported 35 charities within the county, tackling some tough issues – from tackling mental ill health to alleviating poverty.

I’m very proud of our partnerships with Into University – creating the Beamont Leys centre to help young people who otherwise might not think about university as an option, get support to accelerate their learning and reach their potential; and our 3 year partnership with Curve, helping over 250 young people develop skills and strategies as they strengthen their wellbeing and life skills.

4. The National Space Centre is currently its 25th birthday year so we are able to look back and see the positive impact we have been on not only the city, but the UK, something we are immensely proud of, but what makes you proud about this legacy you are helping to build?

Dr Kotecha: It’s clear to me that whether it’s through sparking curiosity in future career options, sparking interest in topics young people might have felt, or worse, been told “weren’t for them”, your Community Engagement Programme has the ability to unlock latent potential and bring forward the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

That will bring positive benefits for all the youngsters involved; exciting them about possibilities, unlocking interest in scientific and mathematical topics. The programme has real scope to significantly improve the wellbeing of young people who face barriers within our society.

So, in short, the legacy of a programme that promotes inclusivity and equality is something we are truly delighted to be part of.

5. Leicester is the Space City of the UK. What excites you about space?

Dr Kotecha: As an entrepreneur, and a scientist, I’ve never really been directly involved in the space or aerospace sector. My background is chemistry and medicines.

The vast and substantially uncharted potential of space, and the benefits it can bring for global populations is exciting – just as the ‘micro world’ of chemistry, compounds, molecules is largely untapped and could unleash significant medical breakthroughs to benefit society.

So what excites me most is the potential. The platform it provides for innovation and invention, and the ways in which what we learn in and about Space will help advance society

And along the way, the prospect of unlimited benefits and long-term impact can help inspire the next generation of STEM professionals – who may work in aerospace – or many related fields too.

And finally, the space sector here in Leicester but throughout the UK and internationally, continues to grow rapidly. What we thought may not be possible yesterday, is already becoming possible today.

Being connected with your charity, contributing as you do to many potentially pivotal moments in human history is incredibly exciting for both myself and my Trustees at the Randal Foundation.