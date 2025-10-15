Downing Street lit up with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hailed the contributions of the British Indian community as diyas and floral decorations illuminated 10 Downing Street in London, in the build-up to Diwali, which falls on next Monday (20).

While Starmer was in Egypt attending the Gaza peace summit, communities secretary Steve Reed stepped in to light the ceremonial lamp at the prime minister’s official residence, marking the annual festival of lights celebration.

The evening began with a performance by the Chinmaya Mission UK’s Swaranjali group, who rendered the Hanuman Chalisa, followed by devotional prayers from ISKCON’s Visakha Dasi and Kirit Wadia of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.

“Just days ago, I lit a diya in Mumbai, and earlier this evening, a diya was lit in Downing Street – as a symbol of hope, unity, and promise,” Starmer said in a message referencing his recent visit to India.

“Nowhere is that living bridge more visible than in the extraordinary contribution of the British Indian community. Through your hard work, your values, and your generosity, you have shaped our economy, enriched our culture, and strengthened our national life in countless ways.

“The message of Diwali – that light triumphs over darkness and hope conquers fear – reminds us that, whatever the challenges ahead, our shared values of hard work, decency, and service will guide us forward. As the diyas shine tonight, may they light the path to a future of peace, prosperity, and continued friendship at home and across our world,” he added.

Steve Reed, whose Cabinet brief also includes faith, said this year’s Diwali prayers carried special significance as the “historic” Gaza peace plan was agreed in Egypt.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) and Keir Starmer.

“I believe the message of Diwali – light overcoming darkness, hope and unity – resonates all the more deeply at this particular moment in the planet’s history,” said Reed, who represented the prime minister at the celebration.

Seema Malhotra, minister for equalities and the Indo-Pacific, highlighted the shared British and Indian values of compassion and community that Diwali symbolises.

“These values are also deeply rooted in this government’s vision. The bonds between Britain and India are woven through families like ours – renewed and strengthened by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s recent visit to India,” she said.

Douglas Alexander, secretary of state for Scotland and part of the 127-strong prime ministerial delegation to India, described the visit as “generationally significant, pregnant with possibilities for the future,” adding, “It was very striking that India is a superpower in the making.”

Starmer’s Diwali message was later read out by British Indian peer Lord Krish Raval at another annual Westminster Diwali celebration near Downing Street, hosted in partnership with the High Commission of India, the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), the 1928 Institute and India Global Forum.

“Diwali is an opportunity for us to take stock of the year that was and to look ahead to the year that will be – and in the India-UK context, I am convinced it will be a great one,” said Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to the UK.

“Our effort is to see how business can drive growth, how education partnerships can unite societies, and how technology can shape the future. In this, there is no partnership as momentous as that between India and the UK."

India APPG co-chair Lord Karan Bilimoria and president Sandy Verma were among those who highlighted the dynamic aspects of the bilateral partnership, recently strengthened by the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and back-to-back prime ministerial visits.

“We talk about the living bridge, but for many of us it is a lived experience – one that makes us deeply passionate about the relationship between the UK and India. Moments like Diwali allow us to celebrate that connection,” said Kanishka Narayan, the Bihar-born Minister for AI and Online Safety.

