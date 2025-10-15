Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Downing Street lit up with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations

Prime minister Keir Starmer praises British Indian community in his message

Diwali celebrations

Communities secretary Steve Reed light the ceremonial lamp at the prime minister’s official residence.

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 15, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hailed the contributions of the British Indian community as diyas and floral decorations illuminated 10 Downing Street in London, in the build-up to Diwali, which falls on next Monday (20).

While Starmer was in Egypt attending the Gaza peace summit, communities secretary Steve Reed stepped in to light the ceremonial lamp at the prime minister’s official residence, marking the annual festival of lights celebration.

The evening began with a performance by the Chinmaya Mission UK’s Swaranjali group, who rendered the Hanuman Chalisa, followed by devotional prayers from ISKCON’s Visakha Dasi and Kirit Wadia of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.

“Just days ago, I lit a diya in Mumbai, and earlier this evening, a diya was lit in Downing Street – as a symbol of hope, unity, and promise,” Starmer said in a message referencing his recent visit to India.

“Nowhere is that living bridge more visible than in the extraordinary contribution of the British Indian community. Through your hard work, your values, and your generosity, you have shaped our economy, enriched our culture, and strengthened our national life in countless ways.

“The message of Diwali – that light triumphs over darkness and hope conquers fear – reminds us that, whatever the challenges ahead, our shared values of hard work, decency, and service will guide us forward. As the diyas shine tonight, may they light the path to a future of peace, prosperity, and continued friendship at home and across our world,” he added.

Steve Reed, whose Cabinet brief also includes faith, said this year’s Diwali prayers carried special significance as the “historic” Gaza peace plan was agreed in Egypt.

Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) and Keir Starmer.

“I believe the message of Diwali – light overcoming darkness, hope and unity – resonates all the more deeply at this particular moment in the planet’s history,” said Reed, who represented the prime minister at the celebration.

Seema Malhotra, minister for equalities and the Indo-Pacific, highlighted the shared British and Indian values of compassion and community that Diwali symbolises.

“These values are also deeply rooted in this government’s vision. The bonds between Britain and India are woven through families like ours – renewed and strengthened by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s recent visit to India,” she said.

Douglas Alexander, secretary of state for Scotland and part of the 127-strong prime ministerial delegation to India, described the visit as “generationally significant, pregnant with possibilities for the future,” adding, “It was very striking that India is a superpower in the making.”

Starmer’s Diwali message was later read out by British Indian peer Lord Krish Raval at another annual Westminster Diwali celebration near Downing Street, hosted in partnership with the High Commission of India, the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), the 1928 Institute and India Global Forum.

“Diwali is an opportunity for us to take stock of the year that was and to look ahead to the year that will be – and in the India-UK context, I am convinced it will be a great one,” said Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to the UK.

“Our effort is to see how business can drive growth, how education partnerships can unite societies, and how technology can shape the future. In this, there is no partnership as momentous as that between India and the UK."

India APPG co-chair Lord Karan Bilimoria and president Sandy Verma were among those who highlighted the dynamic aspects of the bilateral partnership, recently strengthened by the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and back-to-back prime ministerial visits.

“We talk about the living bridge, but for many of us it is a lived experience – one that makes us deeply passionate about the relationship between the UK and India. Moments like Diwali allow us to celebrate that connection,” said Kanishka Narayan, the Bihar-born Minister for AI and Online Safety.

(PTI)

british indiansdiwalidowning street diwali

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

Shabana Mahmood calls for united global effort to tackle illegal migration

Locked door and toxic fumes blamed for Bangladesh factory fire
News

Locked door and toxic fumes blamed for Bangladesh factory fire

Steve Reed
News

Steve Reed calls mosque’s bar on women joining charity run “absolutely unacceptable”

Starmer to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt
News

Starmer to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

More For You

British Indian charity to build £1.1m India Gardens complex in west London

An artist’s impression of the India GardensSports and CommunityComplex in Northolt, set toopen in June 2027

British Indian charity to build £1.1m India Gardens complex in west London

A BRITISH Indian charity is building a sports and community complex in west London to strengthen local cul­tural ties. The project, known as the India Gardens Sports and Commu­nity Complex, is being developed by Shree Kutch Leva Patel Community (SKLPC) UK and is scheduled to open in June 2027, a statement said.

The 18-acre site in Northolt, valued at £1.1 million, has been designed as a modern hub for education, sport and social activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us