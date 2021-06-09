Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 09, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596
Business

Dominica high court adjourns Choksi’s bail plea till June 11

Mehul Choksi (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

THE DOMINICA high court has adjourned a hearing on a bail plea filed by fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi till June 11.

Choksi approached the high court after a magistrate rejected his bail petition on June 2.

The bail hearing took place before high court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts through a video link.

The judge adjourned the matter till June 11, local media reported.

Separately, the high court is also attending to a habeas corpus petition filed by Choksi’s lawyers; that hearing has also been adjourned.

Choksi went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen

He was detained in neighbouring Dominica over illegally entering the Caribbean Island. His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like they were from Antigun and India and brought to Dominica on a boat

Antigua police began investigations into Choksi’s alleged kidnapping to neighbouring Dominica after his lawyers filed a complaint there.

The diamantaire is wanted in a £1.32 billion loan fraud case relating to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in India.

A team of Indian officials travelled to Dominica to try and secure his deportation, but they returned last week after the high court adjourned the matter.

 

